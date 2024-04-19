A Hawker dressed in a stunning suit inspired many people online, and the post went viral on social media

One gentleman went viral on social media, and netizens were in awe of the young man's unique business approach.

A young man wowed online users with his sharp style and entrepreneurial spirit. Image: FG Trade Latin/Getty Images and We Are Trending Mzansi/ Facebook

Hawker, dressed in a suit, inspires Mzansi

This man understood the saying "presentation is key" and took it to another level. Mzansi loved it! A Facebook post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi shows a gentleman photographed in his suit while going to his place of work, where he sells shoes. In the next set of images, the young man can be seen on the street, displaying his merchandise on the floor.

The post was well-received by many online users and became a viral hit, gathering thousands of likes, comments and many shares on Facebook.

People were impressed by the gentleman's post, and many wished him well in the comments.

Take a look at the post below:

SA applauds the young man

In the comments section, many people clapped for the gentleman because they were proud of the young man, and others simply sent him heartwarming messages.

Coreskillslab said:

"That's what a clear vision looks like. The chain of stores will come. Most people want the store first, and it never comes."

MA Aletta added:

"Making an honest living. May The Lord God bless you abundantly."

Nokthula Thuli wrote:

"I like this; keep it up."

Thobekile Vundla Dube commented:

"Wow, keep it up, bro."

Kendrick Michelle Zion simply said:

"Great."

