Dapper Hawker Takes Mzansi by Storm and Inspires With Sharp Style and Entrepreneurial Spirit
One gentleman went viral on social media, and netizens were in awe of the young man's unique business approach.
Hawker, dressed in a suit, inspires Mzansi
This man understood the saying "presentation is key" and took it to another level. Mzansi loved it! A Facebook post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi shows a gentleman photographed in his suit while going to his place of work, where he sells shoes. In the next set of images, the young man can be seen on the street, displaying his merchandise on the floor.
The post was well-received by many online users and became a viral hit, gathering thousands of likes, comments and many shares on Facebook.
People were impressed by the gentleman's post, and many wished him well in the comments.
Take a look at the post below:
SA applauds the young man
In the comments section, many people clapped for the gentleman because they were proud of the young man, and others simply sent him heartwarming messages.
Coreskillslab said:
"That's what a clear vision looks like. The chain of stores will come. Most people want the store first, and it never comes."
MA Aletta added:
"Making an honest living. May The Lord God bless you abundantly."
Nokthula Thuli wrote:
"I like this; keep it up."
Thobekile Vundla Dube commented:
"Wow, keep it up, bro."
Kendrick Michelle Zion simply said:
"Great."
Durban student's inspiring cake business goes viral in Mzansi
Briefly News previously reported that a young South African man had inspired many people in Mzansi with his hustle. The images of the student went viral on social media, and many clapped for the gentleman.
Wonderboy Mkhize is a university student from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The young man was photographed selling cakes in Megacity Mall. In a post shared by We Are Trending Mzansi on Facebook, the publication revealed that Wonderboy Mkhize bakes and sells his cakes from four am every morning.
