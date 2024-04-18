A young man celebrated his graduation and left many people in their feelings, the clip went viral online

A hardworking man who inspired many people in Mzansi shared his journey on TikTok, and netizens applauded him.

Truck driver graduates and pursues his career

One gentleman beamed with pride as he took to social media to celebrate his graduation. In the footage shared by @iamkhosi_90 on the video platform, the young man shared with his viewers that it was the end of his truck career as he moved into labour law.

Taking to his TikTok caption, the graduate revealed that he was a truck driver for nine years, and he thanked God for protecting him throughout his journey as a truck driver.

"As I say goodbye to trucking after 9 years on the road. Thank you, Lord, for your protection and salvation and for always guarding me against all positive and negative challenges I have faced," he wrote.

In the video, @iamkhosi_90 showed himself driving the truck, and as the clip continued, he unveiled how he hung the keys in the air to single his departure.

Watch the clip below:

SA claps for the young man

The video gathered many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok. People loved the clip as they flocked to the comments sections to wish the gentleman well on his new journey.

Muzi Msibi541 said:

"Your journey is an inspiration; thank you, my brother, for sharing this. Good luck on your Law journey."

Vicky added:

"I wish you a beautiful Law journey."

Ns_mosia commented:

"All the best, my brother, God did."

Vhulendavhulenda3 wrote:

"Congratulations, brother, how did you manage to study and driving at the same time am also thinking the same."

Tiktoker shared:

"All the best on your new journey, bhuti. Congratulations. God bless always."

