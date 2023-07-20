A video of a young Mzansi lady showing off her truck has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage posted on TikTok, the lady shares that purchasing the vehicle was part of her goals for 2023

More and more women are venturing into the industry of trucking, prompting SA netizens to beam with pride,

A driven Mzansi woman took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment of purchasing a truck.

A woman was overjoyed to buy herself a truck. Image: @missbtz/TikTok

@missbtz posted a video on TikTok showing off her new truck in various clips.

"In February this year, I ticked off an item on my goal list for 2023. The truck has been operating since," @missbtz captioned the post.

According to My Ride Commercial, opportunities are emerging in the trucking industry for women, and there are a number of driver academies available for women who wish to become Truckers.

Three years ago, women active role players in the transport and logistics field came together to launch the Emerging Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA).

Mzansi netizens responded to the video with positive comments

Many netizens responded with pride to the woman's accomplishment as they congratulated her.

@ wrote:

"It starts like this welcome to the logistics business."

@Lungisani Mjaji responded:

"No mani kanti bahlalaphi labantu besimame I need one for my lifetime assignment."

@palesashabalala90 replied:

"Congratulations, mama."

@@Khezokhulu said:

"You're a smart thinker."

@BoxxBonzz commented:

"Nami manje Tomorrow going to hire a Tractor and say bought it. Those who'll ask how I make money with it won't reply."

@Sipho replied:

" iMama alibe neTruck."

