A business-savvy woman shared her latest truck purchase and celebrated on social media with her followers

The woman Mathato Sisanda, did her part to inspire netizens with a celebratory post about her new delivery truck

Mathato Sisanda was showered with messages of congratulations as many could not help but admire the big business move

The stunning lady added a brand new purchase to her collection of trucks. Instagram user Mathato Sisanda, shared the good news that she is growing her truck business.

A woman who bought another truck for her business was celebrated for making good business decisions. Image:/ instagram/sis_mimi

Source: Instagram

Mathato Sisanda's business purchase was met with approval as people commented on the celebratory post. Many netizens expressed that her choice to get another truck was nothing short of inspirational.

Woman grows empire with 7th truck for delivery business

A South African lady made a new whip purchase with a difference. Mathato bought the new vehicle for business and celebrated with an Instagram post. The business-minded lady is happy to grow her delivery truck fleet with the seventh buy as she wrote:

"Thinking like a Queen, a Queen is not afraid of faulire."

While most celebrate getting a vehicle to get them from point A to B, netizens were impressed that this woman has the vision to buy a car for professional reasons. Mathato impressed netizens more when she said she uses the trucks for "bread distribution".

sapho_mantsundu commented:

"My daily inspiration ❤️ "

thembekatsatsa commented:

"A woman with aspirations goes for what will give more gains❤️"

makie_mofokeng commented:

"Inspired once again."

doreen_nghifindaka commented:

That's a huge power move. Congratulations my love."

