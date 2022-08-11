A determined young woman from Limpopo is making big moves in the construction industry and owns a company called Rabes Construction Pty Ltd

Rabelani Ratshili only started her company in 2019 and already employs 34 people and builds gorgeous homes, pools, and more

The 26-year-old says her hard-working father inspired her to go into construction, and she still calls him when things get tough at work

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A hard-working young lady from Tshisahulu, a village just outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo, is doing the absolute most as a builder.

Rabelani was inspired by her father to take on the field of construction. Image: Ratshili Rabelani/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Rabelani Ratshili isn’t afraid of hard labour and owns an entire construction company called Rabes Construction Pty Ltd, which was established in 2019.

Speaking to Briefly News, the young lady reflects on some of the challenges she faces as a woman in this heavy-duty field, her hopes for the future, and what motivated her to become a builder.

The perseverant young lady was inspired by her dad, who is a carpenter

Rabelani notes that while she grew up with both parents, she spent a lot of time with her father, who is a carpenter.

The young lady says everything she learnt about being a builder she gained through being with her dad, who inspired her because of his work ethic:

“I was able to apply the knowledge gained from my father to my own projects. When I get stuck sometimes, I still give him a call until the project is completed.”

Rabelani is determined to be her own boss and does not want to be anyone’s employee. Image: Ratshili Rabelani/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Rabelani only attended high school until Grade 11 but was determined to make something of her life and gain an education:

“I went to Northern Technical College and got a diploma in plumbing with a level 4 in health and environmental protection procedures.”

The 26-year-old explains that she was motivated to start her own company in 2019 because she had no desire to work for a boss:

“It was not easy, but I just tell myself that I will achieve my goals one day. I face many challenges, and it’s sometimes very painful because this field needs a lot of tools and too much focus."

The good sis says that she built her company from the ground up and didn’t have any funding, with a kind stranger only helping her to register the business.

Rabe's Construction now provides employment to the youth and Rabelani has 34 people working with her to build gorgeous, high-quality homes, pools, and more:

“We provide services that include building, tiling, roofing, renovations, swimming pools, and paving. We have both individual and governmental clients.”

Rabelani’s company produces beautiful work that is of an excellent standard. Image: Ratshili Rabelani/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The inspiring lady says that being a woman in her field is a big challenge because people often underestimate her:

“My biggest challenge in construction is that people don’t believe that I am indeed into this field because it’s rare to find women in construction owning a company.”

Rabelani hopes to grow her company and become well-known on a national level. The entrepreneur also hopes to create more employment in Mzansi and wants to own at least ten trucks and five tractor loaders:

“To other women out there, I’d say stand up and be independent. Do things for yourself and do not wait for handouts. It is possible, black child. The future looks bright, and the world is yours.”

Cape Town single mom conquers construction industry despite tough upbringing: “My mother was my inspiration”

In a related story by Briefly News, a mother-of-one from Cape Town has overcome a struggled childhood and now owns a construction company.

Nonceba Ndube was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs, with the family at one point all living in a one-room in the Gugulethu township. The civil engineer maintains that although the family did not have much money, the love in their home and the strength of her mother inspired her to reach for the stars.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News