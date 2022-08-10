A former domestic worker named Pamela Mahlangu is now a qualified medical doctor and her story is inspiring

Pamela worked as a domestic for 10 years and was never shamed to tell anyone what her job title was

Hearing her story had many expressing their deepest pride and gratitude towards Pamela for sharing her story

A Mzansi woman named Pamela Mahlangu has warmed hearts and wowed with her amazing story. Going from being a domestic worker to becoming a medical doctor was not an easy journey.

Pamela Mahlangu worked as a domestic worker to put herself through university. Image: Instagram / Pamela Mahlangu

Everyone knows that the work of a domestic is not light, nor is that of a medical student. However, Pamela managed to do both and turned her dreams into reality.

Speaking to IOL, Pamela explained that she worked cleaning homes for 10 years in order to put herself through university while helping her family put food on the table.

Working as a domestic was never something Pamela felt embarrassed about as she knew the doors it was opening for her. She had her headset on becoming a Dr and cleaning homes afforded her the opportunity to study.

“The way I portrayed the whole experience of doing domestic work in my storytelling, my friends at varsity found it very interesting and didn’t look down on me.

“My stories on what a Christmas dinner looked like … for those of us who didn’t grow up with carol singing, elaborate and lavish dinners and gifts under the tree, my friends were fascinated.”

The people of Mzansi clap for Pamela, her humbleness and dedication

Reading Pamela’s story left many feeling overcome with emotion. There is no shame in being a domestic worker and this woman is proof of that. People celebrated Pamela’s achievements online.

Take a look at some of the touching comments:

Audrey Dyason said:

“Congratulations...am filled with admiration for what you have achieved...”

Thobeka Maphumephethe said:

“Power of a woman”

Barney Klaasin said:

“Well done Doctor.”

