A beautiful young laboratory scientist from Nigeria has taken to the socials to celebrate her upcoming induction into the medical council

Chinemerem Cynthia Eze posted lovely snaps of herself in her lab coat and gloves, giving netizens all the feels

Online peeps congratulated the clever young woman on the achievement and flooded her comment section with positive messages

A lovely young scientist from Port Harcourt in Nigeria is over the moon about her upcoming induction into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

Young lab scientist, Chinemerem Cynthia Eze is excited about her upcoming induction. Image: Chinemerem Cynthia Eze/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Chinemerem Cynthia Eze, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, excitedly posted about the news online, wowing peeps.

In her LinkedIn post, the stunner posted beautiful pictures of herself in her lab coat and gloves and looked proud of the imminent induction, that will take place on 10 August. Chinemerem's post was captioned:

“Come closer and see who’s getting inducted. On the 10th of August (Wednesday), I will be inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

“You wouldn’t believe the time I spent online looking for concepts I could use for my induction shoots as I wanted something extra. It did meet my expectations though, what about you? What do you think? Check the comment section for picture interpretations.”

Online peeps wished the gorgeous scientist well for the accomplishment, rushing to flood her comment section with the sweetest messages of congratulations:

Joy Alofokhai said:

“My senior colleague be doing the most. Congrats, sis.”

Obioma Ejiogu reacted:

“Yeah, and I am closer because I want to get a quality diagnosis. Baby girl, congratulations once again.”

Emmanuel Ogwuche added:

“Beautiful! I'm also a MLS student. Shine, girl. Go out there and make a difference. Thrive. Congratulations.”

