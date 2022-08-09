A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg who studied marketing at Boston City Campus is overjoyed about landing herself a new job

Innocentia Nombuso Minyuku shared the fabulous news on LinkedIn and looked hella stunning in the snaps posted online

Online peeps showered the innovative young lady with congratulations and complimented how lovely she looked in her stylish outfit

A stunning young lady from Johannesburg in Gauteng is setting social media ablaze with her gorgeous pics shared on social media after being hired.

Innocentia Nombuso Minyuku is amped about being hired after recently bagging a diploma in marketing. Image: Innocentia Nombuso Minyuku/LinkedIn.

The babe, who holds a Diploma in Marketing Management from Boston City Campus with distinction, looked amazingly statuesque in the lovely snaps posted on LinkedIn, wearing a killer outfit.

Innocentia Nombuso Minyuku is also a super innovative hun and started her very own company in 2021 called V and M Marketing consultations. How inspiring!

The caption to the smart young lady’s post read:

“A graduate who just got hired.”

Cyber citizens were loving the babe’s fabulous achievement and wasted no time wishing her well on the fabulous milestone:

Beauty Bonisile Mahlangu loves the hun’s look:

“Looking incredibly amazing.”

Lindani Dlaba Baas Shezi knows innocentia can reach for more:

“Congratulations and keep shining.”

Tumelo Geene tried shooting his shot:

“When you are this beautiful and a graduate, you are almost sure to be hired. I salute and support academic success and focus. But beautiful people should cut off at matric to give us a chance to shine. Big up.”

Sinenhlanhla Mthembu is all about the babe’s amazing outfit:

“Congratulations, you look amazing. Please plug me with your shirt. Where can I buy it?”

Carmen Leoatle offered some sage advice:

“Be humble and learn as much as you can. Congratulations.”

