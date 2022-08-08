A young, skilled woman from Soweto in Gauteng is doing the absolute most as a talented female carpenter

Zandile Khumalo used the small salary she earned from her last internship to start her own business and now builds beautiful Wendy houses

Commenting on a post shared on Twitter, Mzansi peeps admired the innovative young woman’s hard work and craftsmanship

A hard-working young woman from Soweto in Gauteng is grinding hard as a self-taught carpenter and makes gorgeous Wendy houses from scratch.

Zandile Khumalo slays as a self-taught carpenter and entrepreneur. Image: @Zandile25701023/Twitter and @KasiEconomy/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The gorgeous Zandile Khumalo used the small salary she earned as an intern to start her own business called Libolethu Wendys and now wows customers with her amazing talent.

Although the innovative young person’s business is based in Soweto, she operates right across South Africa, and even functions as an ambassador for a company called Codza Log Homes.

Zandile has recently been honoured in an online post shared by Kasi Economy that admired her work and posted some lovely snaps of Wendy houses that she’s worked on, with the post’s caption reading:

“Meet Zandile Khumalo, a self-taught carpenter who creates beautiful Wendy houses. She started her own carpentry company with money she saved from her previous internship. She is based in Pimville, Soweto but her services are nationwide.”

Tweeps were quick to admire the young lady’s stellar work, inquiring about her business and congratulating her work in the comment section:

@Double626126269 said:

“Wow, this is beautiful. Someone building a legacy for herself and her children. Keep it up, young woman. The sky is the limit.”

@LoooongTong reacted:

“Wow!! This is extraordinary. Your children should say: ‘I am proud to be a product of my mother’. The sky is too low for you. Shoot straight for the moon. Incredible, truly incredible!”

@MasinaNkomo added:

“Well done, sisi. The future is bright phusha, ntombo. I need one.”

