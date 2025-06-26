A young academic from the Eastern Cape celebrated completing her PhD in Anthropology and Development Studies before turning 30

The Nelson Mandela University module facilitator shared a video praising herself for choosing education over the common path many young South African women take

Her achievement stands out as nearly 365 teenage girls give birth daily in South Africa, with many dropping out of school and struggling to break the cycle of poverty

A woman shared her success story. Images: @abongile.aboshpindo

An Eastern Cape woman has inspired South Africans by celebrating a major life achievement that many young women in the country don't get to experience.

Academic @abongile.aboshpindo shared a video on the 25 of June with the caption:

"Asikho kwi list ye school drop outs or kwi stats se teenage pregnancy."

In the video, she lip-synced to music with text overlay stating:

"Praising myself for not contributing KWI teenage pregnancy and completing school NQF level 10 before 30."

The Nelson Mandela University module facilitator, who also works as an Impower facilitator at Childline South Africa, has completed her doctorate in Philosophy in Anthropology and Development Studies at the University of Pretoria.

Her celebration highlights a path many young South African women don't get to follow, as societal pressures often lead them to start working early, get married, or have children instead of pursuing their educational dreams.

A woman shared her story, explaining why she praises herself. Images: @abongile.aboshpindo

Mzansi celebrates her achievement

South Africans flooded the comments with congratulations and relatable responses to her educational success.

@Zakhona Ntombi encouraged:

"You should, my love, focus more on dreams 😭😭😂"

@Musica Mai related:

"I'm not a dropout, but I am a mother of two. Became a mum before the age of 20, but I am not catching feelings, baby, I am loving your bragging, sis, qhubeka sisi we love it over here."

@Imi Juku acknowledged:

"But you had to, otherwise congratulations babe 🫶🏼"

@Tracy Zee-nhle Mkhwanazi praised:

"That's a huge flex. 💪"

@Malebo S Vault celebrated:

"Definitely worth praising yourself for. Congratulations 🥳👏🥳👏"

Teen pregnancy statistics in South Africa

According to Bhekisisa.org, nearly 365 teenage girls give birth in South Africa every day, with 10 of those daily births to mothers younger than 15. These high teen pregnancy rates seriously hinder development, as many girls drop out of school and later struggle to find employment, creating a difficult cycle of poverty to break.

The Eastern Cape, where the academic is from, tops the list for the highest number of teen mothers in the country, with numbers climbing steadily. The province also struggles with limited access to contraceptives, abortions, and proper sex education. One in seven mothers in South Africa are teenagers, and many young mothers also have HIV, with close to one in five women between 15 and 24 who recently had babies testing positive.

The poorer provinces like Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have the highest teen pregnancy rates, with close to one in every six mothers being younger than 20. These are also areas where half to two-thirds of adults live in poverty and struggle to access sexual health services.

