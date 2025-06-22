A young woman from Soweto, Thobile Tshabalala, who went to the United States for employment, sadly passed away, and her family was left in need

Thobile Tshabalala was a recent aviation graduate working in America for a family when her relatives in Mzansi received news of her death

The 27-year-old was in the United States of America for one year, but she was struggling before she passed on

A young South African woman, Thobile Tshabalala, was trying to earn a better living in the United States. Thobile Tshabalala's family has turned to the public with the harrowing story about the loss of their beloved daughter.

Thobile Tshabalala's family shared details about the struggle with having their daughter rest in peace. The late young South African lost her life on 8 June 2025 in Ohio, the USA.

SA woman's body stuck in USA

Thobile Tshabalala moved to America to work as an au pair, but she sadly died at a hospital. The young lady's family has been unable to lay her to rest as her body is yet to be repatriated from the US. SABCNews reported that repatriation from the United States would cost R130 000 which they have not been able to afford. Thobile's family said their daughter's passing in the United States has been horrific, and they have turned to the public for support with a crowdfunding campaign. The family raised R307 000 of their R367 000 goal on GoFundMe.

What happened to Thobile Tshabalala in USA?

Thobile was from Soweto, and she was trying to create a better future for herself in the USA. She struggled in the United States due to mental health and job instability. Her job as an au pair did not work out as she had left her host family to live with a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, and she wanted to come back home. Thobile's brother said there are administrative delays in recovering his sister's body. He also said medical records indicated she signed a do-not-resuscitate clause, which he did not recall ever happening. The South African Ministry of Foreign Affairs is investigating the matter further.

SA moved by Thobile Tshabalala's ordeal

Online users commented, moved by how sad her family's situation was. Some people called on local authorities to help the family.

@SimplyMegszcpt commented:

"Condolences to her family. Why can't our government intervene and assist the family. 🇿🇦 .@Dirco @USEmbassySA."

@tumimashabela wrote:

"This is my fear about going overseas for work. I think I'm fine at home. This one scares the heck out of me."

@SaneleW2 said:

"If I die in a foreign land, I wish my family could cut costs by being buried there and holding small memorial service at home. End of it."

@nobuhle_qwabz was moved:

"This has been the saddest story. Very few people with good experiences as Au Pairs, often they mistreated."

