A lady with a Nigerian father and a Zulu mother shared how she was taken away from her and brought to her father’s country, where she has not seen or spoken to them for years

She explained that her father, who left her with his Nigerian wife and moved back to SA, later told her that her mother had passed away, sharing this in a video posted on Facebook

Social media users expressed sympathy, calling the father selfish for separating the child from her mother's family and offering to help

A woman taken away from her Zulu mother to Nigeria by her dad sought help to come back to Mzansi. Image: PaulGulea

Source: Getty Images

A young lady shared a heartbreaking story of how she suffered various forms of abuse after being taken from her Zulu mother’s family to Nigeria, only later to be told her mother had died, without any details of her death.

The woman’s clip was shared under the Facebook handle Mmakgora Ledwaba, attracting a flood of comments from social media users, and sparking debates about the video.

A young lady shares her heartbreaking story

Tandeka Xaba, the daughter of the late Zulu mother Thabile Xaba, shared her painful story. She detailed how she was taken by her Nigerian father to his country, separated from her family, and has not seen them in 15 years. She explained that her father left her in Nigeria with his wife and returned to South Africa.

Tandeka revealed that she has been neglected by her father’s family, which led her to start hustling for survival from the age of 15. She begged South Africans to help her reconnect with her mother’s family, explaining that her father had hidden all their contact details from her and had not provided any information about her mother's death, other than telling her she had passed away.

She also shared how she has suffered abuse in various forms due to the lack of parental care and has been treated like an outcast because her mother was not Nigerian. Tandeka pleaded for assistance to find her family, wishing to return to South Africa.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the lady's video

The video, posted under the Facebook handle Mmakgora Ledwaba, quickly attracted a flood of comments from social media users. Many expressed deep sympathy and sought ways to assist her. Some hoped her father was lying about her mother’s death, wishing she would see the video and reach out.

Others advised her to visit the embassy, suggesting she might still have her birth certificate. Many users also felt her pain, lamenting that she was suffering due to decisions she did not make.

A sobbing lady shared that she last saw her mother's family 15 years ago. Image: The Yudel Media

Source: Getty Images

User @Bafana Moeketsi said:

"As South Africans, we need to bring this gal back home. This is sad."

User @Phindile Ravhanna added:

"As long as she has a birth certificate or some sort of proof that her mom is a South African she can go to a South African embassy there in Nigeria they will definitely assist her because this is painful 🙏."

User @Bonisile Rachael Matu Ngubane shared:

"It's painful to be a child because you find yourself in a situation where you didn't choose. Some people are laughing because they don't know what this girl is going through. I pray that you find your mother's family, they are your family."

User @Luyanda Biyela commented:

"The sad part is she did not choose this life for herself. Her parents did and she is now alone in a foreign country with no support system💔."

User @Khombiey Mandy Masithole Sakasu asked:

"How can we contact her when we need more info or to assist?"

User @Felicity Ma-Amanda Mpho said:

"I hope the father was lying the mother is still alive and i pray she sees this video😏😏😏Some men mara!"

Source: Briefly News