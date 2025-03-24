An American woman in South Africa shared a video detailing her date with a local man, and it had people talking

She explained on TikTok that he approached her in a club, showed multiple red flags, and eventually told her he was into a popular scam

Social media users were convinced the guy was not a local, and they had a lot to say about her dating experience

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American hun met a man at a club and later went on a date that had many red flags. Image: @mimi.pinkjested

Source: TikTok

Dating in a foreign country can be an adventure, but sometimes it takes an unexpected turn. An American woman in South Africa shared her experience of going on a date with a local man, and Mzansi had plenty to say about it.

The woman posted the clip on TikTok under @mimi.pinkjested, detailing her night out, and the video attracted thousands of views, likes and comments.

American woman spills in club meet-up

The woman explained that she met the guy at a club, which was already a red flag for her. He approached her in a loud and noisy setting, asking her to step outside to chat, but she wasn't feeling it. Instead of following him out, she just gave him her number. Later, he reached out to set up a date but rocked up a whole two hours late, raising another red flag.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When they finally linked up, they hit a club where he spent most of the time with people glued to their phones. The energy was off, so they bounced to a chilled lounge spot for food and drinks. The man who claimed to be an artist manager eventually told her he was into Yahoo, a popular scam business, especially among Wet Africans. That was the last straw for her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi calls cap on SA nationality

The comments were filled with disbelief, with many doubting that the man was South African. Peeps were convinced she had met a Nigerian living in SA and not a local brother. Others joked that while every country has its scammers, South Africans don't usually go for Yahoo. Some warned her to be careful and not fall for sweet talk, especially from guys she meets in clubs.

An American woman was given a lecture on the differences between South African and West African men. Image:@mimi.pinkjested

Source: TikTok

User @zodwajiyane zee commented:

"That's not SA man, you met a Western brother."

User @Akhi said

"You definitely met our West African cousin. told you to be careful. continue staying safe."

User @HannahF shared:

"Nah please don't do our SA men like that. That was a Nigerian brother asseblief!!

User @Musarh Emerald Stant added:

"We have bantu time, that means we're never on time 😂😂."

User @915SHA shared:

"Aowa chomi im going to need to hold your hand when i tell you that he is definitely not one of our own, we know our brothers 😂😂."

User @Phuthuma Ngcatsha said:

"Girl, he's Nigerian."

3 Briefly News articles about South African men

A young man found out about his mother's passing on his way to graduate and shared a clip detailing the news on his TikTok, leaving social media users heartbroken.

A South African man revealed that his gardener broke his sliding door while showing it off in a video and social media users begged him not to make him pay for it.

A local petrol attendant shared a daily vlog showing his routine; coming back from work, unboxing a parcel, bathing, cooking, eating and starting his UNISA assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News