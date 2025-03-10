A man shared a video of his shattered sliding door, from an accident caused by his gardener, leaving online users surprised

Accidents happen, and sometimes, they can be costly. One common household mishap is broken glass caused by grass-cutting machines. A small stone, if caught in the blade, can shoot with force, potentially damaging windows, sliding doors, or even cars if parked nearby. A TikTok video showcased a real-life example of this, where a man revealed his shattered sliding door and hinted that his gardener was responsible.

The clip was posted by TikTok user @percy_cingo, showing the aftermath of the damage.

The man shows off the damaged door

The short clip begins as @percy_singo walks towards the sliding door with glass scattered all over the tile. He opens the white lace curtain to reveal the damage, and a huge hole in the door can be seen.

The shattered glass remains in its frame, completely ruined. While the man does not explain exactly how it happened, viewers quickly assume that the gardener accidentally caused it while cutting grass.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA feels begs for the gardener not to lose his job

The clip sparked a massive reaction online as social media users felt sympathetic for the gardener. Many viewers rushed to the gardener's defence, saying that mistakes happen and asking the man not to make him pay for the damage. Some pointed out that professional landscaping services also experience similar issues, as grass-cutting machines can send small rocks flying.

Others expressed concern for the gardener's job, pleading with the homeowner to be understanding and not fire him over an accident. Some even suggested using a more respectful term like landscape worker instead of gardener.

Social media users shared how their sliding doors broke from small stones during grass cutting. Image: @percy_singo

Source: TikTok

User @Nathinice commented:

"It's a mistake. Don't make him pay pls."

User @Sipho Kunene said:

"I'm guessing he was cutting grass, if so then it's an honest mistake, even if you were behind the machine, the same thing would happen."

User @Sir_Le_Roux added:

"Helper, please, not Gardener. and clearly that was a mistake 😒."

User @Attalia Ralebipi shared:

"It’s a mistake, it also happened to us. The small rocks probably hit the sliding door, it happens."

User @thategowarona@16 said:

"This is the definition accident. Don't make him pay please."

User @Hot_ash added:

"Happened to me once and the glass for the sliding door almost cost the same price as a brand new door😔."

