A Cape Town content creator shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in Gqeberha

The humble interaction showed Erasmus thanking the creator for featuring him in her video

South African women flooded the comments expressing their attraction to the 52-year-old coach

A young woman interviewed Rassie Erasmus, and her video went viral. Images: @kuhlemangana

One Cape Town woman, who regularly shares personal content on her TikTok page, spent five days with the Springboks team in Gqeberha as they prepared for their matches. The sports enthusiast documented her experience through a series called "Sports Minute," giving followers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the team's training sessions, media conferences, and team announcements.

During her time covering the Springboks' preparations for their clash against Italy at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, content creator @kuhlemangana attended various events, including media conferences with players like Thomas du Toit and referee Jaco Peyper. She also covered the Women's Springboks training sessions as they prepared to face Canada.

The viral moment happened on 9th July when she posted a video with the caption:

"Day 2 | Coach Rassie basically said 'thank you for featuring me'."

The clip showed @kuhlemangana recording a selfie with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, where she asked him what he wanted to say. His humble response of "thank you for recording a video with me", followed by genuine laughter from both, captured hearts across South Africa.

A young woman captured a sweet moment with the Springboks coach, Rassie. Images: @kuhlemangana

SA women react to a sweet moment

The video gained over 5,000 reactions and 63 comments, with most responses coming from women who found the coach incredibly attractive and charming:

@KGW gushed:

"He is so handsome, yho!"

@OyamaMangali wrote:

"Oh, I'm hooked!"

@tay_talk_tok added:

"No, but gaaal, you are living my dream."

@Venaid simply said:

"So cute, dude."

@KingScott joked:

"In your head! In your head! RASSIE RASSIE RASSIEIEIEIEI"

@Honestly.Never.Mind commented:

"You've clocked ulife."

@Zimmy revealed:

"Apparently he is single now."

Who is Rassie Erasmus

According to Wikipedia, Johan "Rassie" Erasmus was born on 5 November 1972 in Despatch, Eastern Cape. The 52-year-old former Springbok player turned coach has become one of rugby's most respected figures. He played 36 caps for South Africa between 1997 and 2001, including the 1999 Rugby World Cup, where the team finished third.

As a coach, Erasmus has achieved remarkable success, leading the Springboks to Rugby World Cup victories in both 2019 and 2023. He also won the World Rugby Coach of the Year award in 2019. His coaching journey began in 2004 with Free State Cheetahs, and he later worked with teams including Western Province, Stormers, and Irish side Munster before taking charge of the national team.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

