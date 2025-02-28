A woman shared a clip detailing that she returned home shortly after she had left for work, only to find her new part-time helper, grilling meat and preparing veggies

She expressed her shock and disappointment, sharing that she hadn’t permitted her disappointment, she waited for her to leave, and then cooked a meal for just herself

The video sparked a huge debate among social media users who were divided among social media users, with some defending the helper while others felt she should have asked first.

A lady got home to her new helper making herself too comfortable without asking for permission. Image: @odwajanda

Source: Instagram

In any employee-helper relationship, clear communication and respect for boundaries are key to keeping a healthy working dynamic. Setting expectations upfront, such as whether the helper can use household resources like food, or which foods to make, helps avoid misunderstandings. A well-defined understanding of meal times, usage of kitchen space, and payment for extra duties can help ensure both parties feel respected and avoid unnecessary stress.

The woman, TikTok user @odwajanda2, shared a video detailing how she unexpectedly returned home to her new helper preparing a full meal for herself, and the clip received mixed reviews online.

The woman speaks about her new helper

Sitting in her car, @odwajanda shares that she realised on her way to work that she had forgotten her Stanley cup and charger and had to return home. On her way back, she picked up her clothes from the laundry, which her new helper, who was coming in for the second time, was to iron.

To her surprise, she found her grilling meat in the oven and preparing potatoes. In shock and embarrassment, she quickly left the house as if she had done something wrong. The lady also shared that there was bread, eggs and other things that she could have used, adding that she should have asked if she wanted to cook and wait for her to leave first.

A lady was in disbelief after returning home to her helper doing something she shouldn't have been doing. Image @odwajanda

Source: Instagram

User @nomthandazo671 said:

"As a domestic worker myself. It's totally wrong to put this on TikTok, maybe you should have dealt with her privately."

User @Ntombizekhethelo🤍 shared:

"Cooking and eating is not the problem, the problem is that she waited for Odwa to leave to cook and she was not even gonna leave leftovers she was gonna leave pots squeaky clean kube ngathi akaphekanga."

User @Lily_M shared:

"She’s definitely taking advantage of you. Uyakugezela. We usually get lunch things for our helper, if she wants to eat something different, she can bring her own stuff."

User @gingerr40 said:

"You should have confronted her in the moment instead of rushing to social media. Social media has changed people in ways I can't even describe. Have you considered how she’ll feel when she sees this video."

User @inue commented:

"Helpers will humble you. I knocked off early once and found her with a friend eating 😳😳😳 I simply asked them to leave. She was in disbelief wethu."

User @Dade added:

"It’s just greed and taking advantage of your kindness."

