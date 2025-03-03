A young stunner shared an impressive hack for smelly feet and cracked heels in a video making rounds online

The babe unveiled the types of ingredients that she uses and the TikTok footage went viral online

People reacted as they headed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some asked questions

One hun shared her secret remedy for smelly feet and cracked heels that has taken social media by storm, with many people who are eager to try her tips.

A lady in Johannesburg unveiled a remedy for smelly feet and cracked heels in a TikTok video. Image: @thandyd

Source: TikTok

Woman shares smelly feet and cracked heels remedy

While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @thandyd where she revealed her own struggle with cracked heels and persistent foot odour, which left her embarrassed each time she would take her shoes out in public.

The Johannesburg hun expressed that if her feet were smelly, she used the natural remedies, she claims to have found a solution that has worked wonders for her. @thandyd went on to demonstrate and share in detail.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She soaked her feet in warm water and added Bicarbonate of soda to the water and then physically exfoliated her feet. After doing so, she removed her feet from the water and wiped them with a dry towel and went into chemically exfoliate her feet with a product called The Ordinary.

At the end @thandyd moisturised her feet with Petroleum Jelly and wrapped it in Cling wrap and placed socks. She added that people could wear it into their shoes and even bathe with it. She expressed in the comments that it should be done once a week.

The video went viral online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers intrigued by the woman's plug

Many people in South Africa reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's hook-up.

MichelleScholtz1003 asked:

"How do I go about having extensive sweaty feet so bad I can't wear slippers or sandals."

Andy | skin+beauty was impressed:

"Okay now thissss?? Is def a hack."

Mpho Tsotetsi wrote:

"Thank you babe I need this. I always walk barefoot. Like I don't like shoes, even at my age!"

Ngeh Pearl expressed:

"My hands and feet sweat when it's hot, and my shoes become slippery, and I can't walk properly."

User inquired:

"How can you make your hands soft?"

Sweet_lemon34 commented:

"Will it work ka bicarbonate ya ko makuleng or just Woolworths?"

A woman shared a smelly feet and cracked heels remedy in a TikTok video. Image: @thandyd

Source: TikTok

5 People share viral beauty plugs with netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News