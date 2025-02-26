A lady shared a home remedy for smelly armpits, plugging South Africans, and people went wild in the comments

A young lady plugged South Africans with her home remedy for smelly armpits, and the video has gained massive traction online.

A South African lady plugged Mzansi with a home remedy for eliminating armpit odour.

Woman shows off home remedy for smelly armpits

The video which she shared online, has sparked a conversation about natural hygiene solutions and has left many netizens in Mzansi intrigued.

@thandyd took her TikTok account where she demonstrated her simple yet effective method of using household ingredients. She explained that the remedy helps eliminate odours and keeps the underarms fresh.

In the clip, she showcased the method and advised that before starting, one should first open their lymph nodes. She then prepared the detox mask using two teaspoons of bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar which she applied in her armpits for 20 minutes.

She washed it off then @thandyd went on to apply turmeric body scrub for ingrows. Lastly, she shaved using face wash and moisturised her armpits with oil serum.

The online community was impressed with the hun's method and the clip became a viral hit on TikTok gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

SA loves the woman's plug

Many people in South Africa reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the hun's hook-up.

Fifi inquired:

"What are you using for shaving?"

Bratzz531 was interested:

"The turmeric scrub is it home man’s or store-bought, how made what did you mix ?"

Mma Lerato expressed:

"Oh okay, girl I thought you were throwing in a workout in the mix. Will definitely incorporate this in my training of MUAs on personal hygiene. Dankie."

Can bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar help with smelly armpits?

An armpit detox mask made with bentonite clay and apple cider vinegar (ACV) can help lessen odour. Nonetheless, some professionals doubt the efficacy of these detoxes.

According to Healthline the body naturally detoxes through the liver, kidneys, and elimination processes. Applying clay or vinegar to the skin won't remove toxins or clear lymph nodes. Instead, wash with gentle soap and water to remove antiperspirant or deodorant. Natural deodorants are available, but test on the inside and be cautious.

People plug Mzansi with dark inner thigh product

Briefly News previously reported that a skincare and body care content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @thandyd shared how one could look good on a budget.

To boost confidence and provide insight into the benefits of natural products, a woman shared an inexpensive hack to get rid of dark inner thighs.

