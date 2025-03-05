A beauty and wellness content creator shared a controversial tip claiming castor oil and cling wrap can help achieve a flat stomach while also addressing women's health issues

In her clip, she applied castor oil to her abdomen, massaging it in, and wrapping the area with plastic wrap, promising benefits for everything from belly fat reduction to period pain cure

Netizens expressed skepticism about her claims, with many questioning the effectiveness of the treatment for weight loss and pointing out misleading information about stretch marks

A woman shared a simple way to get rid of belly fat using castor oil. Images: @ThandiweDube

Source: TikTok

A woman's natural remedy for stubborn belly fat has left social media users with more questions than answers. Content creator @ThandiweDube, known for her Beauty on a Budget series, shared a video demonstrating what she believes is an overlooked solution for achieving a flat stomach. In episode 27 of her popular series, she showed viewers how to use castor oil and plastic wrap as an affordable alternative to expensive body treatments.

"There's something I know you guys are sleeping on, it's castor oil and cling wrap. And when I tell you your stomach is gonna look like Tylas," she claimed while applying the oil to her abdomen.

After thoroughly massaging the area with a wooden tool, she proceeded to wrap her midsection tightly with plastic wrap.

Her video was captioned:

"Ep 27: Beauty on a Budget: The benefits of castor oil for a flat stomach and feminine health."

Controversial beauty hack raises eyebrows

The wellness enthusiast didn't stop at weight loss claims, suggesting the treatment offers multiple benefits:

"Ladies with cysts and fibroids, period pain, apply this to your stomach and you'll love it. When the skin glows and gets rid of stretch marks and scar tissues, this is also gonna... castor oil also helps to stimulate collagen production and elasticity so no wrinkles and just smooth stomach."

While castor oil does have some scientifically-backed properties, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and moisturizing effects, there is limited evidence supporting its use for weight loss or eliminating stretch marks, as the creator suggested.

One beauty content creator shared a hack to get rid of belly fat that had Mzansi questioning whether it would work. Images: @ThandiweDube

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from viewers

The beauty hack sparked varied responses, with many expressing doubt about its effectiveness:

@Vhutali Mulaudzi expressed skepticism about the weight loss claims:

"It might work on everything else... But you won't lose weight or get a flat tummy just from that."

@Sapphire Bonny suggested a different remedy:

"No... Put a hot water bottle on your abdomen to sooth the cramps...not this sh*t."

@Anneline Lottering requested evidence:

"Can you post a picture of your stomach, how it looked before?"

@Pamela Ndlovu reported an adverse reaction:

"I tried it yoo, it's so itchy😭"

@Norma Nomagugu Nomathemba called out a misleading claim:

"Ma'am, you can't get rid of stretch marks. They are there forever, you can only brighten them, going away for good is impossible."

@S'bu David expressed sympathy:

"Yoo! Our women are going through a lot, ay ay. Ulale nangana plastic."

