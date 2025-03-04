A woman, who once weighed nearly 100 kg, proudly showcased her incredible transformation, revealing a toned figure after committing to a diet and fitness routine

In a powerful before and after video shared on TikTok, she confidently displayed her flat tummy and defined her physique, while also carrying an exercise tool she used

Social media users flooded the comment with praise for her dedication, with some asking how long it took to achieve her goal while others were motivated to follow suit

Losing weight takes commitment, discipline, and a willingness to make lasting lifestyle changes. The journey is not always easy, as it comes with its challenges. It requires managing food intake and finding an exercise routine that works best for each person. Success isn't just about avoiding unhealthy foods or spending endless hours working out, but more about shifting your mindset, building healthy habits, and staying patient throughout the process.

A mom to a six-year-old, under the TikTok handle @nthabisen197, showed off her amazing body transformation, as she worked on her goal weight of 75kg.

The woman shows the exercise tool she used

The clip begins with a throwback of her wearing black tights and a sports bra, holding an ab roller while showcasing her starting point. It then transitions to her present-day look, where she confidently rocks a crop top and loose-fitting jeans, highlighting her toned physique and snatched waist.

When curious viewers ask how long it took to achieve such a drastic change, she reveals it took seven months of commitment. She also credits Mr London's workout routines, the ab wheel and a calorie-deficit diet for her success.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the body lady's body transformation

The mom's transformation left social media users in awe, with many showering her with compliments. Some admired how she did not look like she had a child, while others felt inspired to start their fitness journeys. Many even expressed plans to purchase the Ab roller after hearing how much it helped @nthabisen197.

User @Patience.M✨felt motivated and asked:

"I’ve found my people ..am using the same video and wheel as well..🤝❤️❤️❤️how long did it take to get there?"

User @Damines_beaut shared:

"I love this stuff but the pains later 😫."

User @mphogina04 commented:

"Tjooo, my friend, How did you do it? Please help 🥰🥰."

User @user8814209239085 said:

"Lapho I'm thinking of giving up. I've switched from bathing to calorie deficit but, ngathi (feels like) I'm not doing anything."

User @Karabo_Semosa added:

"Guys, is it too late for me? I gave birth about 2 years ago 🥺."

User @Just Nature said:

"I don't care what anybody says. Having a banging body will always be top tier🔥. I'm starting tomorrow, I'll come back in June with credentials. Well done mummy, you did that!!!🥰🥰."

