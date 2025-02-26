A woman, who once weighed 95kg, proudly flaunted her toned body after shedding 11kg, moving to 84kg, through a dedicated gym routine and calorie-deficit diet

Her before-and-after video showcasing her flat tummy and sculpted figure went viral, leaving viewers in awe of her transformation on TikTok

Many social media users applauded her achievement, eager to follow her weight loss journey and shared their progress

A woman showed off her weight loss transformation, and Mzansi was motivated. Image: @nthabisen197



Losing weight is a journey that requires consistency, discipline, dedication, and making lifestyle changes that will stick. For those who embark on a weight loss journey, the road is often paved with challenges. One has to control their calorie intake and create a workout program that will suit them. It's not about cutting out unhealthy foods or spending hours at the gym; it's bout adjusting your mindset developing good habits and maintaining patience.

A lady under the TikTok handle @nthabisen197 shared a video that captivated the internet, revealing her stunning transformation from weighing 95kg to 84kg.

The woman flaunts her body transformation

In the clip, she shares a video of herself weighing 95kg and the video quickly moves to show her after the transformation. She looks gorgeous with a flat tummy and toned body, leaving many online ready to join her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the lady's weight transformation

After sharing it online, the clip went viral, gaining 1.7M views, 188K likes and 2.6K comments from social media users who sang the lady's praise. Many were shocked, unable to believe that she once weighed 95 kg, as her transformation made her look far lighter in the before shot.

Commenters eagerly asked for a detailed weight loss plan, planning to replicate her success. Others shared their excitement about starting their journeys and promised to show off their bodies soon.

A lady received compliments online for her shedding off many kilos



User @Amahle_Mthembusaid:

"Teach me your ways 😩 currently 83.9kgs, aiming for 75kgs🫠."

User @Juliet Best🎀 shared:

"Gyal you look good🔥🔥🔥proud of you stranger i was also 95kg and my goal was 75😍😍 I'm almost getting there😍."

User @life.with.liba joked:

"In the next life, I want to be tall because I’m 75kg but I look way bigger then you because I’m 5.1."

User @Mbasa_D shared:

"Waze wamuhle (you look gorgeous), I know I will be a bomb!! in June. I started on the 6th Jan and I can see little changes in my clothes fitting!🤭❤."

User @mbali added:

"You killed it! You nailed it. You ate and left no crumbs because what!!! 🥰🥰."

User @Boits said:

"Honey yassssss♥️💯body goals."

