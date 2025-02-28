Cyan Boujee Flaunts Her Curves Days After Breast Lift Surgery, SA Impressed: “Body Goals”
- Cyan Boujee flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in new pictures after undergoing another cosmetic surgery to fix sagging breasts caused by her weight loss journey
- Fans praised Cyan for her beauty and pain tolerance, as she was already active shortly after her latest procedure
- The DJ, who has had multiple surgeries including BBL and gastric bypass, previously shared a viral video of her BBL maintenance and revealed plans for more enhancements
Cyan Boujee may have achieved her goal of getting the perfect body. The star who has gone under the knife several times showed off her perfect hourglass figure in hot pictures.
Cyan Boujee shares pictures after surgery
Mzansi finally got to see a glimpse of Cyan Boujee's hourglass figure after her latest surgery. The media personality who admitted that surgery can be addictive explained that she had to go under the knife again because her breasts were sagging due to weight loss after her surgery in Turkey last year.
Fans praised Cyan for her pain tolerance as she was already up and about, making breakfast for her team a few hours after getting off the operating table. Taking to her page a few days after filling her fans in on her latest procedure, the controversial DJ shared stunning pictures. She captioned the post:
"Never had to do much."
Fans react to Cyan Boujee's perfect body
Social media users can't get enough of Cyan Boujee's body. Many flooded her page with praise for her perfect figure. We all know Cyan has been praised for her insane face card. Mzansi also gave the star her flowers for her unmatched beauty.
@mah_ndegweda said:
"The stomach doesn't fold when sitting 🔥😍"
@royalty_the_scribbler_poet commented:
"Always better when she comes back!!😍😍😍"
@dr.crthecreativeroom said:
"looking gorgeous and wise🔥🔥🔥💯❤️😘😭"
@skeezymask_98 added:
"You have no idea how many times I liked these😭"
@_mcshawdy commented:
"Beauty without makeup 🔥🔥🔥🙌"
@lebo.nx wrote:
"Girl!!! I’ve been saying move to the US or something 🥹😍"
@sisa_chiya said:
"Also the never declining face card🔥❤️"
How many surgeries has Cyan Boujee had?
Cyan Boujee is among the few celebrities who are candid about their cosmetic procedures. The star has had several procedures including BBL and gastric bypass surgery.
In January 2024, Cyan surprised fans by sharing a glimpse of her BBL maintenance procedure. The viral video captured her receiving multiple injections without flinching. By April 2024, she was already considering a third BBL, stating it was part of her plans. However, in May 2024, she travelled to Turkey for gastric bypass surgery instead.
Lerato Kganyago talks about her breast reduction surgery
Still on celebrities fixing their breasts, Briefly News reported that media personality Lerato Kganyago recently opened up about getting breast reduction surgery done.
The Metro FM host excitedly shared how her experience was seamless and less painful than expected. Kganyago also shared with her fans that she underwent the surgery to alleviate her back and neck pain which was caused by her large breasts.
