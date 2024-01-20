Cyan Boujee gave her 618,000 followers a glimpse of her BBL maintenance routine on Instagram

The sneak peek had some fans cringing at the cosmetic procedures involving multiple injections

The influencer's video is circulating on Twitter/X, and sparked discussions about beauty standards

Cyan Boujee's cosmetic procedure got Mzansi netizens talking. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee surprised Mzansi by sharing a candid look at her BBL maintenance journey on her Instagram Stories.

Cyan Boujee gets bum injections

The DJ is seen in the video getting several injections in her derriere without flinching.

The unfiltered clip quickly made its way to the Twitter/X blog page @MDNnewss. Tweeps chimed in on the lengths Cyan is going to maintain her hourglass figure.

Cyan's tampon mishap

This comes on the heels of Cyan's previous trending moment when what seemed like a tampon dropped from her underwear while dancing at groove.

Twitter stunned by Cyan's video

Fans are now playfully urging her to consider additional corrective procedures to complete her transformation.

@Josha_btc said:

"They go through a lot these ones."

@Rato_0601 asked:

"Till when nje? And when she can’t afford it then what happens?"

@fntse stated:

"When you have to take the BBL for wheel alignment."

@Harry_shuf commented:

"She mustn't forget to tighten that thing."

@m_kobene suggested:

"Next stop plumber for leaking."

@Atang_Atang21 wrote:

"So many injections thixo! Makes sense why it’s leaking."

@Excellentmajola stated:

"Health practitioner/patient confidentiality doesn't apply anymore?"

@FitMandisa added:

"Also, fix that thing moghel. "

@BafanaSurprise tweeted:

"She is pulling all these stunts for trends, this isn’t about her life any more. Not seeing her name on the trend list, doesn’t sit well with her."

Cyan allegedly pees herself due to BBL issues

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's name is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial star is reportedly battling a health complication, months after her surgery.

Social media users are still trying to figure out how Cyan Boujee's BBL is causing her to lose control of her bladder. This comes following new information that the controversial star is peeing herself after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Source: Briefly News