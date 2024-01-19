Cyan Boujee recently revealed shocking details about her bedroom antics on Lasizwe Dambuza's YouTube channel

The DJ is known for being involved in numerous controversies, and this one was nothing surprising

In response to the video, netizens created memes and theories on Cyan Boujee's revelation

Cyan Boujee has always known how to stir up controversy, whether intentionally or unintentionally. The DJ recently made a revelation about her bedroom antics that had netizens talking.

"I do it 10 times a week" - reveals Cyan

Cyan Boujee went on an awkward date with YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza. The segment is broadcast on his YouTube channel, and it sees Lasizwe going on dates with numerous celebrities.

Cyan was one of his guests, and she spilt the tea on a number of things, including her bedroom business.

In a video clip shared by @Maluda012, Cyan Boujee shared that she engages in adult business 10 times a week.

Mzansi's jaw drops after Cyan's revelation

In response to the video, netizens created memes and theories on Cyan Boujee's revelation.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"Yhoo, she's overworking it at this point. But what can we say?"

@Emkemmike said:

"She is abusing it."

@kissdeboer said:

"Imagine that being a flex. We are doomed."

@SizweDlamini19 added:

"Feel sorry for her."

@Kk_Khupari asked:

"No guys, but some of the things these celebrities subject us to. This is entertaining???"

@LungileKuboni29 said:

"Lies … she wants to trend again."

@sthedoingthings asked:

"Now, what must we do with that information?"

@MusiqWorks asked:

"Is it the girl that said her ex Manager was selling her to older men?"

Cyan Boujee exposes manager

In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee made wild claims about her former manager, Wellington Malete, alleging that he tried to sell her to old men.

Cyan Boujee shared some distressing information and WhatsApp conversations between her and the former manager on Instagram after they had a back-and-forth.

This comes after numerous reports that she allegedly assaulted Wellington Malete, her manager. Mzansi was not so sympathetic about this looking at Cyan Boujee's dramatic past with the media.

