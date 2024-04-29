South African high school learners pulled off a hilarious walkout prank on their unsuspecting teacher

The funny TikTok video shows the new-age kids' fearlessness and comfort around the educator

Viewers were left reminiscing about their school days and they marvelled at the boldness of today's youth

A video of a classroom prank amused South Africans. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @buddyvanwyk/TikTok

Source: UGC

High school learners staged a daring walkout the moment their teacher entered the classroom.

Playful learners punk their teacher

The hilarious TikTok video posted by @buddyvanwyk shows the students' audacious antics executed with panache.

The educator was left speechless when the whole classroom got up and left without an explanation.

Prank video goes TikTok viral

The clip racked up 1 million views and catapulted the high school pranksters into internet stardom.

South Africans were stunned by Ama2K's guts to play around with the poor woman and took to the comments with their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Some reflected on how times have changed because they would have never tried that stunt with their teachers.

@cskhoza said:

"Inhliziyo yathisha icishe yama. "

@hazelsunbird mentioned:

"And there is that one person like me who will remain seated and betray the whole class. "

@sewelenmathis posted:

"Yoh ama2000 ban. In our time the only way to go back to that class again was through a shambok."

@sweetbeibe256 joked:

"Try this in Uganda. You will know why we have two presidents. "

@willymwizukye stated:

"The next step is suspension for two weeks and then come back with a parent."

@HUNADI wrote:

"Ama2000 the children with rights. Try that ka bo ma 90s neh o tla bona mmao. "

@200681anita commented:

"God's favourite ama2k."

@khotsiatiti added:

"During our time you were gonna regret this prank."

University students pull a ghost prank at res

In another article, Briefly News In a playful and light-hearted TikTok video, three female university students took their res by storm with a prank that had their fellow residents both startled and amused. Res life is entertaining, guys!

Living as a student resident in South Africa is unlike what you see in the movies. It can be challenging, but students definitely make the most of their time there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News