A woman hilariously called out Takealot for flooding her home with unnecessary delivery boxes

The woman’s PSA defeated the internet as she was very sincere yet undeniably funny in keeping a straight face to

“Dear Mr Takealot Man”: The woman’s Afrikaans accent and redundancy was the cherry on top for an excellent comic relief

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman on TikTok had Mzansi cracking up as she called out “Mr Takealot man” for turning her home into a box-making factory.

"Was that necessary?": A woman calls out Takealot for their inconsiderate delivery process. Image: @Moneyweb

Source: UGC

The woman, Annie, who added a humorous twist to her delivery, posted a video on TikTok to address an issue with Takealot.

A hilarious PSA

After ordering items from the online store, Annie complained about the many boxes she received.

“I ordered three packets of wet wipes and two baby bum creams, and they arrived very promptly at my house in five different boxes. Sir, was that necessary?”

See Annie’s hilarious video below:

Takealot’s wasteful nature

“Dear Mr @takealot.com Man…What is the purpose of all these boxes?”

Annie led a conversation of 532 comments on her post, which attracted 140K views in just a day. Many pointed out Takealot’s ignorance of global warming, as they produced way too many wasteful materials.

Netizens discussed the woman’s problem in the comments section even after she specified that:

“This video is for the owner of Takeaot so if you don’t own Takealot, go away”.

@Abu Mzwakali confessed to having eavesdropped on the conversation and said:

“We are all NOT Mr Takealot but we all stayed and listened.”

@Nitachu isn’t having it with Takealot’s unnecessary packaging and complained:

“I have to drink out of cardboard straws to save the turtles, but Takealot is allowed to pack my small tube of mascara in a box the size of my fridge.”

@ladyDi let us in on a secret by commenting:

“Mr Takealot owns a forest and makes his boxes from scratch.”

Keeping the humour in the mix, @KapteinSardyn said:

“The owner of Takealot is probably s doos.”

@CorneM1979 came forward to announce that her furry friends love the packages:

“My cats LOVE Takealot.”

Another Takealot mishap

Briefly News reported a concerning story about a woman who thought she solved her Takealot problem after buying her fan heater. The TikTok content creator was ready to stay warm next to it, but her enthusiasm did not last long as she experienced wild flames.

Many people who watched the video of the Takalot buy were amused, and it got over 5,000 likes. Many comments were from people who could not help but crack jokes about bad shopping experiences.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News