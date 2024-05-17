Keyshia Cole's siblings: All about Sean, Neffeteria, and Elite

Keyshia Cole's siblings are not unfamiliar with the inklings of celebrity status, as they are involved in the entertainment industry themselves. Although they may not be as popular, and some fans may not be able to relate to their claim to the entertainment industry, scrutiny of their endeavours may bring new understanding to a willing inquirer.

Born Keyshia Myeshia Cole in Oakland, California, Keyshia is an American singer, songwriter, television personality and actress. She started her career in the entertainment industry as a backing vocalist for MC Hammer until A&M Records signed her. Her siblings are also gradually leveraging her fame in the industry to gain a reputation. Who are Keyshia Cole's siblings?

Profile summary

Full name Keyshia Myeshia Cole (neé Johnson) Nickname Princess of Hip-Hop Soul Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 1981 Age 42 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'2" (157 cm) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Body measurements 36-24-34 in (91-61-86 cm) Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Frankie Lons (biological); Yvonne Cole (adoptive); Virgil Hunter (biological); Leon Cole (adoptive) Marital status Divorced Siblings Sean, Sammy, Neffeteria, Elite Nicole Ex-husband Daniel Gibson Children Two School Fremont High School, Tracy High School Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, television personality Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram

Who are Keyshia Cole's siblings?

Keyshia has four siblings, two of whom are biologically related to her. Below are details of who they are and what they do.

Sean Cole

Sean Cole, Keyshia Cole's brother. Photo: @Sean Cole A.K.A Nuttso's page on Facebook (modified by author)

Sean Cole is a rapper popularly known by his stage name Nutt-So. He hails from East Oakland, California, and started rapping in a group known as Street Thugs alongside Pound and Mo-Savage. He went solo and released an album, The Betrayal, in 1996.

Despite the album's failure, Sean's career was boosted when he affiliated with Tupac's Death Row Records. He made some songs with Tupac Shakur and became an official member of the latter's Outlawz collective. This increased his popularity, and he did some projects with artists, including MC Hammer.

Neffeteria Pugh

Neffeteria "Neffe" Pugh at The Candyshop Fashion Show in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Neffeteria Pugh, known as Neffe, was born on 4 December 1979 in California. She is involved in American reality television shows and has written two books. Neffe gained popularity when she co-starred on the reality documentary series The Frankie and Neffe Show alongside her late mother, Frankie Lons.

The show began in 2009 and was about the family's difficulties and attempts to patch things up. She has also appeared in her sister's reality shows, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and Keyshia Cole: All In.

In 2009 and 2012, Neffe authored two books, My Happiness Is My Sanity and The Price I Paid. Both books discuss her life experiences and challenges.

Why did Keyshia Cole and Neffe fall out?

Keyshia accused Neffe of using her celebrity status for selfish reasons. In an interview, Keyshia had this to say:

I am not one to assassinate someone character, but when there are things going on behind closed doors that are forced in the open, you have no choice but to discuss things in the public.

There is no news that Keyshia Cole's sister, Neffe, passed away. She is married to Shelby Lowry and is the mother of Brianna, Ciara, JayLann, Nayla, and Star.

Elite Nicole

Elite Nicole. Photo: @elite.noel.3 on Facebook (modified by author)

Elite Keyshia Cole's sister was born on 12 July 1985 in Oakland, California. She is pursuing a music career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Elite has been featured on her older sister's reality TV shows. Her debut single as an artist is BAE, followed by Count Up and Survive.

Aside from music, Elite, one of Neffe Keyshia Cole's siblings, is a thriving entrepreneur. She is the CEO of FuturisticSoul and co-founded Klub Kosmetics. It was revealed on the family's reality TV show that she was adopted when she was only a few months old.

She did not know her adoption until she was about 11 years old. It was also revealed that she does not have the same father as her older sister, Neffeteria Pugh.

Sammy Ghostt

Sammy Ghostt. Photo: @sammy.the.ghostt on Instagram (modified by author)

Ghostt is the last of Keyshia Cole's siblings, and although little is known about him, he has recently come into the spotlight after the death of their mother, Frankie Lons.

He claimed to have been the closest to their mother towards the end of her life and confirmed to TMZ that she had relapsed and drug abuse on her birthday at her Oakland, California home.

Sammy expressed his displeasure with the way his brother and sisters were involved in planning their mother's services. According to him, it was not genuine. He claimed that his public outburst was him honouring Frankie Lons' last wishes.

Who are Keyshia Cole's parents?

Keyshia's biological parents are Virgil Hunter and Frankie Lons, but they both had difficulty being present parents. Who was Keyshia Cole adopted by? Due to Frankie Lons' addiction, Leon and Yvonne Cole adopted Keyshia.

Who is Frankie Lons?

Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole's biological mother, was born on 18 July 1960 in Oakland, California. She struggled with addiction for most of her adult years but strived to mend the relationships with the daughters she was unable to raise by herself.

Her life story and struggles with addiction were documented on reality shows like Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and Frankie & Neffe. She passed away on 18 July 2021, on her 61st birthday, resulting from an accidental drug overuse. Her son, Sammy, confirmed the news, stating that even though he checked on her daily to help her stay clean, she could not overcome the challenges.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Keyshia Cole's sister? Her sisters are Neffeteria and Elite.

Is Elite Keyshia Cole's sister? She is.

How many biological siblings does Keyshia Cole have? She has three: two sisters and a brother.

How many kids did Keyshia Cole's mother have? She had four children.

How many biological kids did Frankie Lons have? She has four kids: Neffe, Keyshia, Elite, and Sammy.

Keyshia Cole's siblings may not have had a very close-knit relationship, but they do their best to support each other despite their squabbles. They all came together during the death of their mother, Frankie Lons.

