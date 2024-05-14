Wendy Williams' net worth today: What happened to her fortune?
Wendy Williams' net worth today can be impossible to imagine because she was raking in millions of dollars in the past. She was the definition of an American celebrity gossip talk show at some point, now claiming she has no money.
Considering her financial stamina years ago, Wendy Williams claiming she has no money has several people curious about what went wrong. Most believe she has money but may likely not be in charge of it because of her health challenges.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Wendy Williams Hunter (née Wendy Joan Williams)
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|18 July 1964
|Age
|59 years old (as of May 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Asbury Park, New Jersey, US
|Current residence
|United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5' 10" (177 cm)
|Weight
|79 kg (175 lbs)
|Body measurements
|41-30-40 in (104-76-102 cm)
|Shoe size
|11 (US)
|Dress size
|12 (US)
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Shirley Williams
|Father
|Thomas Williams Sr.
|Siblings
|Thomas Williams Jr.; Wanda
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husbands
|Bert Girigorie (1994-1995); Kevin Hunter (1999-2020)
|Children
|One (Kevin Hunter Jr.)
|School
|Ocean Township High School
|College/University
|Northeastern University
|Profession
|Actor, author, film producer, journalist, presenter, radio personality, TV personality
|Net worth
|$5 million
What is Wendy Williams' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Nicki Swift, Wendy Williams' net worth in 2024 is around $5 million compared to the $20 million she had some years ago. Below are details of her endeavours, earnings and financial portfolio.
Career as a journalist and presenter
After graduating from Northeastern University, the actress became a journalist, presenter, and radio personality. She started as a disc jockey at WVIS in the US Virgin Islands and WOL in Washington, DC. By 1987, she had been working with New York City's WQHT.
The actress became popular at WRKS and carved a niche in celebrity gossip. She joined WQHT, where she continued honing her skills in providing gossip about society's affluent.
Television show host and actor
Debmar-Mercury offered the actress a six-week trial to debut The Wendy Williams Show beginning on 14 July 2008. The show started airing in four cities and later nationally in 2009. BET eventually obtained the right to air the program every night.
Allegedly, Wendy Williams' salary per episode was around $55,000, and she made $10 million annually from about 180 episodes. She hosted game shows like Love Triangle on GSN in 2011 and participated in season 12 of Dancing with the Stars. She also got movie features in the 2012 and 2014 Think Like a Man franchise.
Williams delved into production, establishing Wendy Williams Productions, which focused on creating content. She executively produced projects like Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B and Death By Gossip with Wendy Williams docu-series.
Does Wendy Williams still get paid for her show?
According to her attorney via the Daily Mail, the actress stopped receiving any income in 2021. This was due to her disability. Wendy's guardian said in the legal complaint:
Williams was 'incapable of managing her own business and personal affairs, and was placed into a guardianship and under the supervision of this court.
Wendy's books
Wendy is a published author. In 2003, she co-wrote an autobiography, Wendy's Got the Heat, with Karen Hunter, and a second book, The Wendy Williams Experience, in 2005.
She published an advice book, Ask Wendy, in 2013 and wrote columns for such magazines as Honey and Life & Style. She also co-authored a romance novel, Hold Me in Contempt, with an English professor, Ghostwriter, in 2014.
Some of her works in fiction are a trilogy about Ritz Harper, a radio shock jock, co-authored with Hunter and Zondra Hughes.
Musician and comedian
The actress was also involved in music as her interview with Blu Cantrell in 2003 was released on a DVD in the singer's Bittersweet album. She had a rap album featuring various artists in 2005 titled Wendy Williams Brings the Heat: Volume 1.
In 2014, she had her comedy with the all-female Lipstick Series in Las Vegas. She went on personal comedy tours, including The Sit-down Comedy Tour and The Wendy Williams Sit Down Tour: Too Real For Stand-Up.
Wendy Williams' house
The actress has lived in several mansions throughout her career. How much is Wendy Williams' condo worth? In 2021, she reportedly bought a condominium in New York City for around $4.5 million.
Why is Wendy cut off from her fortune?
Because of her dementia, her financial advisor(s) claimed that some people around her were taking advantage of her financially. According to Wells Fargo, Wendy Williams' net worth needs financial protection. The bank has put her on guardianship on the advice of her now-fired financial advisor, Lori Schiller.
Her sister has described the system as broken following Wells Fargo's decision to put her in financial guardianship. In an interview, she had this to say:
We are her family, and you tell me that I'm not capable of taking care of my sister. What would you do? What should I do?
Frequently asked questions
Many fans have inquired about Wendy's private life. Below are some of the questions and available answers:
- What is Wendy Williams doing now? She is reportedly battling her health challenges. She has primary progressive aphasia and dementia, leading to a financial crisis.
- How much did Wendy get paid for her documentary? She was reportedly paid $400,000 to participate in the Where is Wendy Williams? documentary.
- Did Wendy Williams' son take her money? Her son reportedly spent over $100,000 of her money on food from Uber Eats.
- Does Wendy still have money? She still does, although not as much as she used to.
- How much money was Wendy Williams making? She made about $10 million yearly at some point.
Wendy Williams' net worth has been estimated between $500,000 and $5 million in recent years. This is in stark comparison to what she used to earn. After serious health struggles, the popular talk show host has taken a huge knock financially.
