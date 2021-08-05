kykNET's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Game details, prize, who can enter?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire game show will air soon on kykNET. If you are a quiz intellect with general knowledge at your fingertips and ready to step out of your comfort zone, this is your chance to take home R1,000,000. Red Pepper pictures will film the show in Cape Town. In the meantime, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire game show's potential contestants should send their applications for auditions.

The game show's English version was aired between 1999 and 2005. It was on M-Net before shifting to SABC3, with Jeremy Maggs as the host. kykNET is airing the 5th season in Afrikaans as Wie word ‘n miljoenêr? Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, there won't be an in-studio audience. The show's production team will also adhere to other COVID 19 regulations and provide the contestants with a safe environment.

kykNET's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire application process

If you are wondering how to become a millionaire in South Africa, this quiz game is unquestionably the easiest legal way of joining Mzansi's millionaires' club. So, what is the South African quiz game's application process?

Potential contestants should apply on kykNET's website. You will undergo a second round of multiple-choice test auditions on Zoom and prepare to travel to Cape Town if you win the auditions. The closing application date is tomorrow, 6th August 2021.

Who can enter kykNET's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Information about Who Wants To Be A Millionaire South Africa host in 2021 is still private and confidential. Below are some of the standard guidelines for the game's applicants and contestants:

You qualify to join the game only if you are a South African citizen, have 18 years or more, and communicates in Afrikaans.

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire South Africa winner must answer 15 questions correctly. The contestant picks the correct answer from four possible answers.

Each contestant has three lifetimes; "50:50", "Phone A Friend", and "Ask The Audience". Since there won't be an audience in the studio, "Ask the Host" or "Three Wise Men" (in-studio experts) will replace the "Ask The Audience" segment.

kykNET's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? undoubtedly promises viewers top-notch entertainment, and contestants will have a great time. Who would not want to go home a million richer? Grab your device now and apply as a contestant on the kykNET website.

