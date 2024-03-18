Travis Scott’s net worth: How much does the rapper make today?

Travis is one American hip-hop artist who has grown to become one of the most successful entertainers and entrepreneurs in the music industry. Considering how he walked to the peak of his career, one might be tempted to think he was one of the lucky guys that life favoured. Consequently, Travis Scott's net worth has positioned him in the millionaires' cadre.

Travis Scott at the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey, Rich Storry (modified by author)

Travis Scott is an award-winning rapper, music producer, movie director, producer, actor, and entrepreneur. His rise to fame is a miracle for someone who spent almost a decade of his formative years in a dangerous environment where crime was the order of the day. So, how did he make it, and what is the story behind his glory?

Profile summary and bio

Real name Jacques Bermon Webster II Nickname Travis Scott, La Flame, Cactus, Jack Trav Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1991 Age 32 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Houston, Texas, U.S. Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (177 cm) Weight 148 lbs (67 kg) Body measurements 40-14-31 in (102-35-79 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda Yvette Father Jacques Bermon Webster Siblings Two (a brother and a sister) Marital status Unmarried Baby mama Kylie Jenner Children Two School Elkins High School University University of Texas at San Antonio (dropped out) Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur Net worth $80 million Social media fields X, Instagram

What is Travis Scott's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, the American rapper Travis Scott's net worth is $80 million. This lumpsome comes from his successful endeavours that span various entertainment subdivisions, as detailed below.

Music career

With lucrative deals and successful tours, including the Astroworld Festival and a highly profitable Fortnite concert collaboration, he has earned millions. So, How much does Travis Scott get paid per concert? He makes up to $1.8 million per show in the USA.

Fast facts on Travis Scott. Photo: Rich Storry on Getty Images (modified by author)

How much did Travis Scott make from the Astroworld tour?

Travis Scott reportedly earned over $65 million from the Astroworld festival since its launch in 2018. In 2019 alone, the festival grossed $53.5 million.

However, he did not achieve this overnight; from his early mixtapes like Owl Pharaoh and Days Before Rodeo to his studio albums like Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and the critically acclaimed Astroworld, he has consistently delivered chart-topping hits.

His collaborations with artists like Quavo, Kanye West, and The Weeknd have further solidified his presence in the industry. As a producer, he has worked with notable names, including Rihanna and Kanye West. Scott's accolades range from Grammy nominations to awards like the People's Champ Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Endorsement deals

Travis Scott's endorsement deals span significant brands like Reebok, Nike, McDonald's, and PlayStation. While his partnership with Reebok did not result in a sneaker collaboration, Travis Scott's Nike collaborations and the Jordan Brand have been notably successful.

How much does Travis Scott make from endorsements?

He earned at least $5 million from the traditional endorsement part and another $15 million from merchandise. The McDonald's collaboration, valued at $5 million, created a limited menu and branded merchandise.

Travis' most recent venture with PlayStation as a strategic creative partner reportedly amounts to a staggering $20 million deal, solidifying his position as a powerhouse in both music and marketing.

Record label and fashion brand owner

Travis Scott and Cactus Jack are intertwined, with Scott launching the brand in 2017 to extend his creative vision beyond music. Cactus Jack encompasses a record label and a clothing line, allowing Scott to release his music and promote his distinctive style.

As the face and driving force behind the brand, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack helps the rapper connect with his fans, fostering a sense of community and allowing them to express their love for his music through fashion.

Acting career

Travis Scott has also ventured into the film industry. While he has undertaken minor acting roles in movies such as Tenet and Yandy: The Documentary, his most significant contributions came through musical collaborations.

Scott has composed and performed soundtracks for projects like FRANCHISE: The IMAX Experience and Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

How much money does Travis make a year?

Travis Scott's salary per year is flexible but somewhat varies depending on several factors. Estimates suggest he earns between $40 and $60 million annually from his music career, including album releases and touring.

However, his income can significantly increase with lucrative endorsement deals, like the $100 million he made in 2020 from brands like McDonald's, PlayStation, Fortnite, and Nike.

Travis Scott's house and cars

Travis Scott's real estate ventures embody his success and strategic investment approach. With over 20 properties across the United States, his portfolio showcases his penchant for luxury and prime locations. In 2019, he acquired a 12,000-square-foot home in Houston, Texas, for $14 million, boasting a gated community setting on 1.5 acres.

The following year, he made a substantial investment of $23.5 million in a lavish mansion in the hills of Brentwood, Los Angeles. In a move demonstrating his commitment to the area, he secured a neighbouring property for nearly $6 million in 2021.

Notably, in 2018, Travis alongside Kylie Jenner acquired a prestigious Beverly Hills home for $13.45 million, eventually listing it for sale in 2022 at close to $22 million.

The creative boasts an impressive array of vehicles in his collection. Among his prized possessions are a Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, Bugatti Chiron, Range Rover Autobiography, Toyota MR2, Maybach G650, and Lamborghini Urus.

Travis Scott's net worth ranges from $60 million to $120 million in 2024, courtesy of his diverse endeavours, from music to endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures. With successful tours, strategic partnerships, and real estate investments, he continues to solidify his status as a multifaceted entertainment powerhouse.

