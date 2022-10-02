Who is Mike Nkuna? Age, sons, wife, profiles, contact details, net worth

Mike Nkuna is a renowned personality in South Africa due to his status. He is the Executive Chairman and founder of Masingita Property Investment Holdings. In addition, he owns over ten malls in Mzansi and many franchises in different cities in the country. All these contributions have made this property tycoon an inspirational figure for people seeking to venture into property development.

Mike Nkuna is a notable South African businessman and property developer.

Source: Twitter

The significant contribution of Mike Nkuna to Mzansi's property development has attracted the attention of the country and the entire globe. His most notable contributions have been to rural and township development. But what most people do not know is that he never had anything growing up. However, his humble beginnings did not define his future but led to abundance later in life. Here is his story.

Mike Nkuna's profile and bio summary

Full name Michael Khazamula Nkuna Famous as Property developer Profession Property Tycoon and Businessman Nationality South African Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Amu Nkuna Children Esley Hangi (deceased) and Lesley Bumba Residence Johannesburg , South Africa

Who is Mike Nkuna?

Most Mzansi residents know him as a property magnate with a chain of property all over the country. His story accurately portrays a man who was born without much but built himself to millionaire status.

Mike Nkuna hails from a humble background. He grew up herding cattle and helping at his father's butchery.

Source: Instagram

Mike Nkuna's age

Unfortunately, his age remains a mystery. However, he is believed to have been born between 1950 and 1960, bringing Nkuna's age between 60 and 70 years. He was brought up in a humble family and grew up herding cattle. Details of his siblings are unknown.

How did Mike Nkuna make his money?

He made it through property development. The businessman ventured into the business field in 1979 by working in his father's butchery to help support his family.

Mike set up a construction company to take advantage of the subsidies the apartheid government was offering to black residents at the time.

His first breakthrough came in 1983 when the Soweto municipality offered to sell him a plot of land for R100 000. He gladly accepted the offer and purchased the land after securing a loan from Perm Bank. At the same time, BP filling petrol station approached the entrepreneur offering to buy the plot from him.

However, he declined. Instead, he urged BP to help him develop the land into a small shopping centre. After getting an offer, he approached Shell, and to his surprise, they gave him a better deal than BP.

He returned to BP with Shell's offer, forcing them to up their offer. Although they upped it, this time around, they forced him to sign the papers on the spot. At that moment, the tycoon realized the value and potential of commercial property.

He established a small shopping centre in Soweto and the first organized shopping outlet in the area, for that matter, in 1986. Seeing its success, he was motivated to develop similar projects around. Today, he has countless projects to his name.

Mike Nkuna's properties

The property tycoon is the owner and operator of many retail and filling station franchises throughout South Africa.

Property magnate Mike Nkuna owns several properties, including shopping complexes and malls.

Source: Twitter

Some of the retail and filling station franchises under his name include:

Sasol Garage - Bosworth, Alberton

Exel Garage - Malamulele

BP Garage - Soweto

Shell Garage - Giyani

Shell Garage – Soweto

He is also a director and shareholder in Vlaming (Pty) Ltd. and the following firms:

Sindawonye Granulators and Processors (Pty) Limited. Xisaka Investment and Trading (Pty) Limited. Leopont 299 Properties (Pty) Ltd. Masingita Property Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd. Illungile Consulting Services. Periscopic Masingita (Pty) Ltd. Marble Group, which owns VW and Audi Centre Polokwane. AuctionInc (Pty) Ltd.

What malls does Mike Nkuna own?

Who is the owner of Jabulani Mall and Masingita mall? Such questions are common in SA because this entrepreneur is believed to own many malls. But are these his?

Here is a list of the shopping malls he owns:

Protea Glen Mall - Soweto

Bara Mall - Soweto

Diepsloot Mall - Diepsloot

Jabulani Mall - Soweto

Masingita Mall – Giyani

The entrepreneur also owns the following complexes:

Masingita Towers Sandton Makhado Crossing Venda Aeroton Convenience Centre Nasrec Masingita Shopping Centre Giyani MotorTown Giyani Mangalani Convenience Centre Giyani Masingita Plaza Giyani Mangala Convenience Centre Soweto Mangalani Shopping Centre Malamulele

Who is the owner of Nkuna Kraal mall?

Most people believe he owns Nkuna Krall mall because it bears his name. Additionally, the speculations hold because he was spotted cutting a ribbon to open it.

However, most reports point out that the mall was built by Masingita Group of Companies, implying they are the owner.

How rich is Mike Nkuna?

While Mike Nkuna's contact details and net worth are unknown, the value of some of his assets is known. For example, his Protea Mall was valued at R700 million in 2021, while his Jabulani Mall was valued at R1.4 billion.

If this is not telling enough of his worth, perhaps Mike Nkuna's cars, including expensive luxury cars, shed light on his income. Most of his profiles estimate his worth to be above R1.6 billion rands.

Who is Mike Nkuna's wife?

She is known as Amu Nkuna. She identifies as a Masingita Facilities Management Services CEO as per her LinkedIn profile. Not much is known about her union with the property magnate. However, they do share children.

Mike Nkuna is married to Amu Nkuna, the CEO of Masingita Facilities Management Services.

Source: Twitter

Unfortunately, one of Mike Nkuna's sons, Esley, died on Monday, 19 September 2022. Although the tycoon never revealed details of his death, he did describe Esley's death as a moment of great sadness for him and his family.

Mike Nkuna is a wealthy businessman from the province of Limpopo. His story portrays how hard work can move you from rags to riches.

