Who is Sarah McLachlan's partner? Her love life and dating history

Two men have reportedly held the title of Sarah McLachlan's partner since her divorce from Ashwin Sood in 2008. In an interview with Spinner, the Canadian singer-songwriter narrated how the split took a toll on her romantic life and musical career, saying:

Coming to terms with the fact that my marriage was a failure was brutal and devastating. It took me a long time to move on because, for the most part, I blamed myself for everything.

Sarah McLachlan and Ashwin Sood at the 2004 BMG Grammy after-party (L). The singer at the Massey Hall in 2024 (R). Photo: Christina Radish, Jeremychanphotography (modified by author)

Key takeaways

A two-time Grammy Award winner, Sarah had sold over 40 million albums worldwide as of 2015.

as of 2015. Although McLachlan never disclosed the reason behind her split from Sood, she termed the divorce "pretty gross".

from Sood, she termed the divorce "pretty gross". Sarah purportedly had a short-lived romance with Canadian businessman and philanthropist W. Brett Wilson .

. She is allegedly currently single.

Sarah McLachlan and her ex-partner, Ashwin Sood, were married for over a decade

Sarah McLachlan first met English-born Canadian musician and drummer Ashwin in the early 1990s.

She requested him to play drums on I Will Not Forget You on her second album, Solace. The pair exchanged nuptials on 7 February 1997 in Jamaica.

Sood and Sarah welcomed their first daughter, India, on 6 April 2002. Five years later, on 22 June 2007, they had their second daughter, Taja Sood. The family resided in British Columbia, Canada.

Ashwin Sood and Sarah McLachlan during the 2000 Arista Records pre-Grammy party at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: Paul Skipper

She announced their split while promoting Closer: The Best of Sarah McLachlan

While speaking to Billboard.com in September 2008, per People, Sarah shared news about her separation from Ashwin, stating:

I was not planning to do this because I have been super terrified. But I figured there is no perfect time for me to disclose that Sood and I are divorcing.

McLachlan also revealed that two songs from her Closer: The Best of Sarah McLachlan hits compilation were about the breakup.

U Want Me 2 is about that period when anger, confusion and sadness are the only feelings. It is the part after a relationship ends where there is no communication or closure, and the only thing left to do is figure out how to move on with grace and dignity.

She added:

Don't Give Up on Us is a plea to give a relationship another chance before calling it quits.

Sarah McLachlan at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in 2024. Photo: Scott Legato

Sarah lost her creative spark after the divorce

During her interview with Spinners, per Digital Spy, McLachlan revealed the effects her divorce had on her musical career, stating:

It took me a while before I was able to crawl from that deep, dark hole and be able to write again. I had to dust off the dirt, get some light in, and have some objectivity before I could start writing again.

Sarah also credited her friends for helping her navigate the heartbreak:

I had a great support system through my friends and family. I could not allow myself to drown in sorrow for the sake of my kids. So, I got out of bed every day with a deep desire to heal and be at peace with everything.

Insights into Sarah McLachlan's relationship with W. Brett Wilson

W. Brett Wilson at the 2011 Genie Awards Gala (L). Sarah McLachlan at the 2025 Juno Awards (R). Photo: George Pimentel, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Sarah reportedly started dating her longtime friend W. Brett Wilson in 2009. Although the pair was often seen gracing events together, neither party explicitly confirmed their romantic relationship.

McLachlan and Brett allegedly broke up in 2010. According to The Globe and Mail, she confirmed being single around the same time, saying:

Right now, I cannot imagine myself being anything more than a fantastic mom and a good friend. I have a busy life, and being in a relationship just seems like too much work.

Sarah McLachlan was romantically linked with ex-NHL player Geoff Courtnall

Sarah McLachlan and Geoff Courtnall at the National Arts Centre in 2015 (L). The singer at the 2023 Wayuu Taya Gala (R). Photo: George Pimentel, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

According to the Calgary Herald, Geoff and Sarah started dating around the time of her Shine On album, which was released in 2014.

He was purportedly the inspiration behind some of the hits in the project. Although scant information exists about the duo's relationship, rumour has it that they dated for a couple of years before calling it quits.

FAQs

Sarah was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Sarah McLachlan?

Sarah, 57 years of age (as of 2025) was born on 28 January 1968 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Her adoptive parents, Jack and Dorice McLachlan, raised her alongside two older adopted brothers, Ian and Stewart.

Is Sarah McLachlan LGBTQ?

Although Sarah has shared kisses with several women, she identifies as straight. She is a strong advocate of gay rights.

How rich is Sarah McLachlan?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McLachlan has an estimated net worth of $50 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career.

What illness does Sarah McLachlan have?

In November 2024, Sarah cancelled a tour after medical doctors diagnosed her with acute laryngitis.

Wrapping up

The hot topic surrounding Sarah McLachlan's partner is a reflection of the thin line between fame and public scrutiny. The legendary singer was previously married to Ashwin Sood. Although Sarah reportedly dated after their divorce, she is presently single.

