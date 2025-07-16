A look into Joie Chavis' dating history: Who has she really dated?

Joie Chavis' dating history includes a plethora of celebs. From Bow Wow to Future, she has been in multiple high-profile relationships. Although most of Joie's romances have ended in breakups, she once expressed optimism in finding true love someday on Instagram stories, saying:

I have been through so much pain, and as terrified as I am, I still want to love again. I have not given up on finding my Mr. Right.

Exploring details about Joie Chavis' relationship history

Joie's love life has been a roller coaster of romance and heartbreak. Here is a summary of the men she has been romantically linked with over the years.

Shad Moss aka Bow Wow

Bow Wow and Joie reportedly dated between 2010 and 2013. They welcomed their daughter, Shai Moss, on 27 April 2011.

The pair rekindled their romance in 2016 but called it quits about a year later. In a May 2025 appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Bow Wow revealed he shares a healthy co-parenting relationship with Chavis.

I have utmost respect for my baby mama. She is a great mom and a good friend; my ride or die.

Bu Thiam

Joie reportedly started dating Akon's younger brother, Bu Thiam, in 2016. According to Bossip magazine, she made the relationship official after posting some of their romantic moments on Instagram. Chavis and Bu Thiam purportedly split in 2017.

Future

Chavis and Future dated from late 2017 to mid-2018. Their son, Hendrix Wilburn, was born in December 2018. During a 2020 Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Joie debunked rumours that she was having kids with different famous artists to secure the bag, saying:

I do not receive child support from my baby daddies. I have been working since I was 15, so I am capable of taking care of my kids. I am not a gold digger.

Sean ‘’Diddy’’ Combs

Chavis and P. Diddy were romantically linked in September 2021 after photos and videos of them kissing on a yacht in Italy surfaced online. While speaking on the WGCI Morning Show the same month, Joie's ex, Bow Wow, expressed his disapproval of the pair's relationship, saying:

Diddy and I had a conversation over the phone for over an hour. He said his peace and I said mine. I also talked with Joie privately about the issue. So, we are just going to leave it at that for now.

In 2022, Chavis denied ever dating Diddy via her Instagram stories in a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room.

Combs and I have always been good friends. We had travelled to Italy for an unreleased project. Although we shared an unexpected kiss, things never went beyond that.

During an April 2023 appearance of The Baller Alert Show, Bow Wow accused Diddy of breaking bro code when he hooked up with his baby mama, stating:

As men, we know certain things are off limits. Wives and baby mamas are things we steer clear of.

Trevon Diggs

NFL star Diggs and Chavis first sparked dating rumours in September 2022 when he posted a video in honour of her 34th birthday on his Instagram stories. Joie was later spotted at one of Trevon's games holding a cup with his face and name on it.

In December 2023, he surprised her with a Rolls-Royce for Christmas. On 14 March 2024, Chavis flaunted her baby bump on Instagram. Although she did not name Diggs as the baby daddy, their relationship was already official at the time, so it was not hard for netizens to join the dots.

A few months later, Joie confirmed she was no longer seeing Trevon while answering a fan who questioned the status of their relationship. According to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room in July 2024, she wrote:

We are no longer together.

The ex-pair welcomed their daughter, Harlo Rose, in August 2024.

Joie has also been romantically linked with other A-listers

Over the years, Chavis has been rumoured to be in several other relationships. Here are some of her past speculated boyfriends:

Rob Kardashian

Chris Brown

Kevin Durant

Hit-boy

The Game

Trey Songz

Gucci Mane

Yung Berg

Lloyd Polite

Tyga

FAQs

Joie commands 2.3 million followers as of 6 July 2025. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Joie Chavis?

Chavis (36 as of July 2025) was born on 27 September 1988 in Torrance, California, USA. Her parents, Peter and Mary Chavis, raised her alongside her sister Phatara.

What does Joie Chavis do for a living?

Joie is a social media personality, entrepreneur and former dancer. She runs the Bounce Back Baby fitness program.

Are Joie Chavis and Future still together?

The pair broke up after dating for several months. The reason behind their split remains a mystery.

Wrapping up

Joie Chavis' dating history has sparked controversy over the years. She has faced criticism for some of her high-profile relationships and the fact that her kids all have different famous fathers.

