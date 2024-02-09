Chris Brown’s kids: All you should know about Royalty, Aeko and Lovely

Chris Brown is an American singer, songwriter and dancer who has sold over 217 million records worldwide. Dubbed as the King of R&B, he has bagged 199 awards for his emotional and hedonistic musical themes. But beyond his illustrious career, Brown is the doting father of three children. So, how much do you know about Chris Brown’s kids?

Lovely Brown (L) and her step-brother Aeko Brown (R).

Although many doubted Brown’s ability as a dad due to his dark past and bad boy persona, he has proved to be so good at fatherhood. He shares a close bond with each of his children.

While his kids were born to three different women, he maintains good relationships with his baby mamas by putting the children first. Find out all about the singer’s kids here!

Chris Brown’s profile summary and bio

Full name Christopher Maurice Brown Famous as Chris Brown Other names Breezy, CB, C. Sizzle Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1989 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Tappahannock, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in kilograms 71 Weight in pounds 157 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Ammika Harris (Rumoured) Children 3 Parents Joyce Hawkins and Clinton Brown Siblings Lytrell Bundy Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, actor Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram (X) Twitter Facebook

Is Chris Brown married?

Singer Chris Brown at The Big Show at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Chris is not married and does not have a wife. Nonetheless, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships, some of which have produced kids.

Chris Brown’s kids

Breezy’s life and priorities shifted when he became a dad in 2014. During a 2015 interview, he revealed how his fatherhood journey has been saying:

It is great, very humbling and very calming.

How many children does Chris Brown have?

The R&B star has three children: Royalty, Aeko Catori and Lovely Symphani Brown. Here are lesser-known facts about Chris Brown’s kids.

Royalty Brown

Chris Brown and Royalty Brown at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California.

Royalty (born on 27 May 2014) is Breezy’s first-born daughter with American model, nurse and businesswoman Nia Guzman. The duo’s relationship was short-lived, as they broke up shortly after Guzman got pregnant.

When Royalty was two, her parents were involved in a custody battle. Nia wanted full custody of the child with only limited, supervised visitation for CB. She also wanted him to increase his child support payment from $2500 to $15000 monthly.

The court denied her request and awarded them joint custody. Currently, Royalty models for FashionNova Kids. She is the founder of a clothing line, Royalty Brown Collection.

In addition, the celebrity kid is the co-founder of Royalty and Sinatra Kids Vitamin C Gummies, alongside her sister Sinatra. In 2015, her dad named a studio album after her.

Aeko Catori Brown

Aeko showcasing pieces from the PatPat clothing line.

Catori (aged 4 years old) was born on 20 November 2019 and is Chris Brown’s only son. His mother, Ammika Harris, is a renowned model. The couple reportedly started dating in 2015 and have been on and off.

The Crawl star nicknamed his son Lil CB due to their striking resemblance. Harris founded a kids’ clothing line, Aeko C, in her son's name in Los Angeles, California. Unlike his half-siblings, Catori does not have social media pages yet.

Lovely Symphani Brown

Lovely Brown smiling at the camera.

Symphani, Chris Brown’s youngest daughter, was born on 7 January 2022. Her mother, Diamond Brown, is a model and Instagram influencer. She has been linked in an on-and-off relationship with Breezy since 2019.

Who are Chris Brown’s baby mamas?

Unlike most celebrity co-parenting cases wrapped up in drama, Chris once revealed that his situation with his three baby mamas, Nia Guzman, Ammika Harris and Diamond Brown, is different. They have all put their differences aside for their kids’ welfare.

Nia Guzman

Nia Guzman wearing an orange two-piece and a fluffy jacket.

Nia was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, but relocated to Los Angeles, California. The 40-year-old model gained notoriety for dating CB in 2014. At the time, she was still married to her ex-husband Terry Amey and the singer was dating American actress Karrueche Tran.

This caused tension in their respective relationships. Amey and Guzman divorced, while Chris and Tran broke up. Guzman has three kids from three different fathers. Her eldest daughter, Zilla Jade Amey, was born from her previous marriage to Terry.

On the other hand, her second daughter, Royalty, is Breezy’s daughter. Sinatra, her last-born daughter, was born in 2019. However, her father’s identity remains a mystery.

Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris posing for a photo in a subtle make-up look.

Harris’ relationship with CB topped headlines in 2019 after she confirmed she was pregnant with his child. However, she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. Is Chris Brown back with Ammika?

Although the pair have not confirmed their dating speculations, fans think they are back together. In 2023, they walked hand-in-hand to Breezy’s album release party.

Diamond Brown

Diamond Brown posing on the stairs and on a boat.

The Sensational star and Diamond were allegedly friends for several years. Although they had an on-and-off relationship, they remained friendly co-parents. In December 2022, Breezy gifted her a brand new Tesla.

Chris Brown’s kids are a source of pride for the talented singer. He has revealed in multiple interviews that fatherhood means the world to him and that he is honoured to have the experience.

