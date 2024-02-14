Who are Kane Brown’s parents? Everything you need to know

Kane Brown is a country music singer and composer from the United States of America. He is widely recognized for releasing several hit songs like Heaven, Used to Love You Sober, Ain't No Stopping Us Now, and Thunder in the Rain. Besides his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans. Who are Kane Brown’s parents?

Kane Brown started focusing on his musical career after he won a talent contest in 11th grade by performing Chris Young's Gettin' You Home (The Black Dress Song). The singer was born on 21 October 1993 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States. Discover all the exciting facts about Kane Brown’s parents and early life.

Kane Brown’s profile and bio summary

Full name Kane Allen Brown Gender Male Date of birth 21 October 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Chattanooga, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6’3’’ (183 centimetres) Weight 176 lbs (80 kilograms) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Mother Tabatha Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Katelyn Jae Children 2 School Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School Profession Singer, songwriter Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter (X)

Who are Kane Brown's parents?

Kane Brown’s mom is Tabatha Brown, while his father’s name is unknown in the public domain. The duo reportedly married in the early 1990s. Unfortunately, the musician was not raised by his father, as he has been in prison since 1996.

In a Pop Culture interview, Kane revealed that he was unaware that his father was a drummer. He shared that his dad brags about him and talks about his drumming skills. Even while incarcerated, Kane Brown’s dad has maintained a record of Kane's accomplishments as a singer and takes great pride in them.

Kane Brown stays in touch with his father and has developed a warm and friendly relationship with him. He regularly visits his father in prison and holds hope for his release in the near future.

What nationality are Kane Brown's parents?

Most of the country music singer's fans are interested in knowing Kane Brown's parents’ nationality. Kane’s parents are American nationals. His mother is an American of white descent, while his father is an African-American with Cherokee roots.

Where is Kane Brown from?

The American singer was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He attended Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, USA. In a CMT interview, the singer and songwriter revealed how his mother and grandmother struggled to raise him and his siblings as a single mother.

I was raised with strong women around me. My mom worked multiple jobs and my nana truly was a sheriff in my town. To be able to honor them is incredible because no matter how much we struggled, my mom and nana never let me see it. They sheltered me from any problems and I appreciate them for that.

How many siblings does Kane Brown have?

The American singer and songwriter has two siblings. His half-brother is CJ Cordell, and his younger sister is Heidi Swafford. His brother CJ has appeared in Kane’s music videos and often accompanies him on several musical tours.

Who did Kane Brown grow up with?

The Heaven hitmaker grew up with his siblings under their mother and grandmother’s care. According to CBS News, the musician claimed that he had a troubled childhood and was abused several times by his stepdad. The abuse led his grandmother to put him behind bars.

Had to grow up a lot faster than a normal person... Just, you know, moving around a lot. And then no father figure. Child abuse… One of my stepdads for my punishment shaved my head bald and put aftershave on me. Made me, like, physically eat half a bar of soap, not just bite into it. I had to physically eat it and swallow it. So all kinds of crazy things.

Is Kane Brown white?

Kane Brown’s heritage is mixed (African-American). According to The People, the musician expressed that he was not aware of his mixed race until he was 7 or 8 years old. He believed he was white, admitting he could not confidently state this because he did not perceive colours at that age.

I found out that I was biracial, and I still wasn't thinking anything of it, but then I started getting called the N-word; I didn't even know what it meant. I learned what it meant, and that's when it started affecting me. I got in fights over it when I was little.

Kane Brown's parents' photos

Below are some photos of Kane Brown and his mother. His father is currently in jail, making it challenging to find his pictures.

Was Kane Brown's grandmother a sheriff?

The legendary country music singer’s grandmother was a sheriff and a detective. According to a Southern Living interview, Kane revealed that his mother occasionally left him with his grandmother, and they grew very close during that time:

She was a huge part of my life. My mom ended up leaving me for a little while, so I stayed with my Nana and we got really close. She would take me for drives in her police car, and I would go to the station all the time.

Where does Kane Brown's family live?

The singer lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States, alongside his wife, Katelyn Brown (née Jae). The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have been together since then. Kane and Katelyn share two daughters, Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose. In December 2023, the couple announced on Instagram that they were expecting their third child.

Who are Kane Brown’s parents? His mother is Tabatha Brown, while his father’s identity is unknown. However, his father is an African-American with Cherokee roots.

