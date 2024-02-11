Nicole Flenory: All you should know about Big Meech’s little sister

Nicole Flenory is an American interior designer and decorator best known as Big Meech’s younger sister. A renowned dealer, Big Meech is widely recognized as the founder of the money laundering and drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family (BMF) alongside his brother Terry Lee. Was Nicole involved in the criminal activities of her infamous brothers?

Nicole Flenory (L) and her son, Dillan Steele (R). Photo: @ibeennicoleflenory, @dillansart on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite her biological association with the BMF founders, Nicole did not succumb to pressure to join the gang even when millions started coming in.

Little is known about the celebrity sister as she prefers a life away from the internet’s prying eyes. However, an in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details her.

Nicole Flenory’s profile summary

Full name Nicole Flenory Nickname Nicole Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1974 Age 49 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Lincoln Park, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Mr. Steele Children 2 Parents Charles and Lucille Flenory Siblings 2 Profession Interior decorator, designer, producer Net worth $5 million Famous for Being Big Meech and Terry Lee's sister Social media Instagram

How old is Nicole Flenory?

Nicole Flenory smiling at the camera. Photo: @ibeennicoleflenory on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Nicole Flenory (aged 49 as of 2024) was born on 18 October 1974 in Dartmouth Street, Detroit, Michigan, USA. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Who are Nicole Flenory’s parents?

The designer was raised by Charles and Lucille Flenory, her parents. Charles was a carpenter, guitarist and songwriter best known for composing the Campbell Brothers’ hit song Jump for Joy.

The 1977 Recording Institute of Detroit graduate bagged a Billboard Platinum Award for designing and constructing the Platinum Sound Studio facilities in Atlanta, Georgia.

In 2014, the celebrity dad was inducted into the Sacred Steel Hall of Fame in Ohio, USA. Sadly, he died on 8 July 2017 at the age of 69. Nicole’s mother, Lucille, markets and sells Building More Families (BMF) branded merchandise, including accessories and apparel.

Nicole Flenory’s siblings

Flenory and her elder brothers, Demetrius Edward (Big Meech) and Terry Lee (Southwest Tee), had a rough childhood as their parents were financially handicapped. They spent many nights without gas and electricity and had to go on the street to raise rent.

Sometimes, they went to school with torn shoes, wearing the same clothes every day. The situation prompted her brothers to start selling drugs while in high school. In an interview with All-Hip-Hop, Big Meech once revealed the reason why they chose this life of crime, saying:

We had 30 days to come up with $7,500, or we would be put out in the street. My brother and I had to find a way to make some fast money, so we hit the streets and came up without having to rob and kill someone. It was supply and demand, simple as that.

Who is Nicole Flenory’s husband?

Nicole Flenory, Terry Flenory and Lucille Flenory (L-R) at the BMF Season 2 exclusive Detroit screening. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: UGC

Nicole is married to Steele. Although details about their marriage remain a mystery, it is believed that the couple has been married for close to three decades.

They share two children, Demetrius and Dillan Steele. Demetrius (born on 28 March 1993) is an entrepreneur and chef, while Dillan is a rapper and painter.

How rich is Nicole Flenory?

Although Nicole Flenory’s net worth is still under review, some sources have pegged it at $5 million. She has allegedly amassed this wealth from her interior designer and decorator career.

Where is Nicole Flenory now?

Terry Lee Flenory’s sister, Nicole, lives with her family in Lincoln Park, Michigan, USA. While she prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps, her Instagram boasts 24.2k followers at the time of writing.

What happened to the Flenory brothers?

Founded in 1985, the Black Mafia Family had established drug distribution throughout the USA by 2000. Unfortunately, Big Meech and Terry had a falling out in 2003, and the latter relocated to Los Angeles to head his organization while the former remained in Atlanta.

Demetrius “Meech” Flenory Jr. (L) and Terry Flenory (R) at the Emagine Royal Oak. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: UGC

During this period, Terry expressed worry that his brother’s partying and flamboyant lifestyle would unearth their illegal operations. Eventually, the brothers were arrested and pleaded guilty to running a criminal enterprise.

In 2008, Southwest Tee and Big Meech were each sentenced to 30 years in prison. Demetrius is scheduled for release on 5 May 2028, while Terry was released to home arrest on 5 May 2020 after being granted compassionate release due to a medical condition.

Who plays Nicole Flenory in BMF?

BMF is an American crime drama television series created by Randy Huggins and produced by hip-hop star and actor 50 Cent.

The show, which premiered on 26 September 2021, narrates how the Flenory brothers birthed one of the most famous crime families in history. Terry’s business acumen, Big Meech’s charismatic leadership and their belief in family loyalty would be the foundation of their partnership.

The Flenory family at the BMF Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere Event. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: UGC

In the series, Demetrius Flenory Jr (Lil Meech) played the role of his dad, Big Meech. The Haitian-American on-screen star Da’Vinchi portrays Terry Lee Flenory. Who is Nicole from BMF in real life? Young Nicole was portrayed by the budding actress Laila D. Pruitt.

Nicole Flenory, Big Meech’s and Terry Lee’s sister, gained notoriety after being portrayed in the BMF series. The celebrity sibling refused to be part of her brother’s criminal organization and has maintained solid Christian convictions since her teenage years.

READ ALSO: Who is Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory? Everything about his life story

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory. The siblings formed the Black Mafia Family business, which was one of the most notorious narcotics networks operating between Mexico and the US.

Terry managed the Los Angeles hub, receiving incoming shipments from Mexico, while Big Meech handled the Atlanta hub, which was all about distribution activities. Read on to find out how the American criminal law system discovered their illegal dealings and their punishment.

Source: Briefly News