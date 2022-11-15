Who is Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory? Everything about his life story

Terry Lee Flenory, and his brother older brother, Demetrius Flenory, aka Big Meech, were for many years known to run the Black Mafia Family. They had made a name for themselves as one of America's most notorious narcotics distribution networks. Terry Flenory is a renowned American dealer and businessman.

The brothers grew up as normal kids but chose a path that saw their lives change for the worse. Over the years, Southwest T has accumulated vast wealth. Terry Lee Flenory's net worth is estimated to be between $40 million and $50 million as of 2022.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Terry Lee Flenory Nickname Southwest T Year of birth January 10, 1970 Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Age 52 years (as of 2022) Gender Male Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lucille Father Charles Brother Demetrius Edward (Big Meech) Sister Nicole Profession Businessman Net worth Approximately $40 million - $50 million Instagram @southwest263

Who is Big Meech's brother Terry?

Big Meech's brother, Terry played an integral part in the lucrative family business. Their parents are Charles and Lucille. Terry Lee Flenory was raised alongside his siblings, Demetrius Edward and Nicole, in Detroit's streets. They started building their business empire in the late 1980s.

How old is Terry Flenory?

Terry was born on January 10, 1970, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Terry Lee Flenory's age is 52 years old as of 2022. He weighs approximately 100kgs or 220 pounds.

Terry Lee Flenory's organization

Big Meech and his younger brother Southwest T co-founded Black Mafia Family, a money laundering business. The company was founded in 1985 in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Within a short period, the business expanded to over 500 employees. Their work mostly consisted of distribution in various states such as Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Kentucky, California, Ohio, and Alabama.

In 2003, the brothers had a disagreement which saw them separate. Big Meech remained in Atlanta, while Terry relocated to Los Angeles. The brothers continued running the family business. However, in 2005, the two were arrested and charged with multiple charges of crimes. They were arraigned in court and found guilty. In 2008, they were each sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Where is Terry Flenory now?

In May 2020, the spread of Covid 19 in various prisons saw Terry and other prisoners released under home confinement. Terry Flenory was considered because of his deteriorating health. The BMF have released various documentaries and television shows. The documentaries encompass family drama and money laundering. One of the documentaries is known as BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Empire, released in 2012.

Are Meech and Terry still alive?

The brothers are alive. Big Meech is still serving his 30 year sentence in prison, while his brother Terry is serving his time under home confinement.

Was Terry Lee Flenory shot?

In October 2021, Terry was shot, but he survived and sustained injuries. As of November 2022, he continues serving his sentence.

Big Meech's brother, Terry Lee Flenory, continues to serve his time under house arrest. A verified and active Instagram page under the name Terry Lee has 336,000 followers as of 17 November 2022. Big Meech continues to serve in prison.

