Who is the real Lamar from BMF? Lamar is a character from the Black Mafia Family (BMF) series. This crime drama series premiered in 2021 and is based on the true story of the Black Mafia Family. This drug trafficking organisation operated in Detroit during the late 1980s and early 2000s.

Actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa portrays Lamar in the series. He is known for his complex and intense personality, making him one of the memorable characters in the series. His character is involved in various criminal endeavours and has conflicts with other characters as the story unfolds. So, who is Lamar from BMF in real life?

Layton Simon is Lamar on BMF in real life

Layton Simon is a former American drug dealer who inspired the character Lamar Silas from BMF, the hit Starz series. His age is unknown, but details suggest he was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

He belongs to the African-American ethnic group and holds American nationality. However, little is known about his family members.

He was brought up in a tough upbringing, and he was only eight years old when he defended his mother from two drug addicts with a shotgun. He threatened to shoot the addicts if they refused to let his mum go. His rough upbringing gave him the confidence to survive on the streets.

Encounter with narcotics

Simon was only 14 when he was introduced to the drug business. After just a year in the industry, he had earned enough money to buy a car, aged 15 years old. He continued his drug operations and would later become in charge of the Southwest Detroit drug operation.

Rivalry with other drug dealers

His rise came with territory battles with other drug gangs. One of the rival groups was the Flenory brothers Big Meech and Terry. It was so severe that Layton ended up shooting Big Meech 18 times.

Their rivalry is what inspired the BMF series, and Lyton is the inspiration behind Lamar Silas in BMF.

Is Layton Simon, Lamar from BMF, alive in real life?

Layton is still alive and going about his life, but no longer as a gang banger and drug dealer. After serving in prison, he went to Detroit, where he devoted his time and efforts to advocate for social change and youth empowerment. He also runs a clothing line known as Made In Plain.

Who is Eric Kofi-Abrefa?

Lamar Silas, portrayed by actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa, is a character in the series who was one of the Flenory brothers' rivals. Eric is a British actor known for his film, television, and theatre work. The talented actor has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his performances in various mediums.

Here are some key details about him:

Acting career

Eric Kofi-Abrefa has appeared in a variety of film and television projects. He gained recognition for his role as Lamar in the BMF (Black Mafia Family) television series, where he played a prominent character in organised crime.

Theatre

In addition to his work in television, Kofi-Abrefa has a background in theatre. He has performed in various stage productions, including Shakespearean plays like Othello and Macbeth.

All about BMF

BMF stands for Black Mafia Family. It refers to a real-life criminal organisation and a television series based on their story. Here is an overview of BMF:

Real-Life Black Mafia Family (BMF)

The Black Mafia Family was a criminal organisation founded by brothers Demetrius Big Meech and Terry Southwest T Flenory in Detroit during the late 1980s. The organisation was involved in drug trafficking, primarily dealing in cocaine. BMF became notorious for its influence and success in the drug trade, eventually expanding its operations to other cities, including Atlanta.

Television series BMF

The BMF television series is a crime drama that premiered in 2021. It was created by Randy Huggins and is based on the true story of the Black Mafia Family. The series highlights the impact of BMF's operations on the communities and law enforcement efforts to bring them down.

Characters

The series features various characters, including the Flenory brothers, Demetrius and Terry, who are the organisation's centre. It also includes other key figures such as Lamar, Meech's right-hand man, and law enforcement officials trying to dismantle BMF.

Production

The show was produced by 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) and Terri Kopp. It was aired on the Starz network.

Impact

BMF has garnered attention for its portrayal of the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family and the complex characters within it. It has also sparked discussions about the real-life impact of criminal organisations like BMF on society.

Is Lamar in BMF season 2?

Eric Kofi-Abrefa is a British actor who portrays Lamar Silas in season 2 of the Starz original crime drama BMF. Season 2 premiered on January 6, 2023, with the final episode on March 17, 2023.

Will Lamar be in season 3 of BMF?

BMF season 3 premieres on March 1, 2024. However, Kofi-Abrefa may or may not return, given that his character, Lamar, seemed to pass out after misusing crack cocaine.

Is B-Mickie based on a real person?

The actor Myles Truitt plays B-Mickie. He is based on Big Meech and Southwest T's childhood friend Derrick D. Meeks.

Layton Simon is the inspiration for the character Lamar from BMF. The Black Mafia Family series is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s.

