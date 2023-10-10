Travis Kelce’s net worth, life earnings, and personal life

Travis Kelce’s net worth truly defines what happens when talent meets dedication and hard work. The football tight end has made his name in the sports industry by playing for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. His fame has raised curiosity about how much he has been making in his football career and his dating life.

Travis Kelce's contract with the Chiefs has significantly contributed to his massive wealth. Travis has been in the sports industry as a quarterback since he played for UC Bearcats in 2008. He is among the most sought-after NFL players and has made millions playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce's profile and bio summary

How old is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce (age 34 years as of 2023) was born on 5 October 1989 and hails from Westlake, Ohio, United States.

What is Travis Kelce's height?

The football player stands 6 feet 5 inches (196 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 250 pounds (113 kilograms).

Does Travis Kelce have a living father?

His father, Ed Kelce, is alive and has been instrumental in shaping his career since childhood. His father is a sales representative in the steel industry, while his mother, Donna, is a former bank executive.

Travis has a brother named Jason Kelce. Jason is a football center for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League (NFL). He is two years older than his younger sibling, Travis.

How much is Travis Kelce worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American football tight end has an alleged net worth of $30 million.

In 2023, Travis Kelce's base salary was alleged to be $11,250,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000. Due to his prowess as a professional football tight end, Travis Kelce’s career earnings make him among the NFL's best-paid players of all time.

The Kansas City legend has signed various contracts with the Chiefs that have turned out to have a significant impact on his career. Some of these contracts include the 2013 four-year $3.12 million deal and the 2016 five-year $46 million extension.

The 2016 contract made him the second-highest-paid tight end in the league, behind only Rob Gronkowski. In 2020, the NFL player signed a $57 million contract extension with the Chiefs, set to run until 2026.

Besides making a massive income from the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce also bags in his multiple sponsorship deals like Nike, Old Spice, T-Mobile and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Which Kelce brother makes more money?

Jason and Travis are at the top of their game and have made massive income from their respective footballing careers. Have you ever wondered which of the Kelce brothers makes more money? According to Sports Lens, Travis Kelce has racked up nearly $150 million in career earnings.

How much does Jason Kelce make?

The NFL football center has racked up nearly $67 million in career earnings. However, on the flip side, Jason has a higher net worth, alleged to be $40 million, which is $10 million more than his younger brother.

What is Travis Kelce's dating history?

Since coming into the limelight, the NFL player has reportedly been in multiple relationships. For instance, rumours about Travis Kelce dating 50 women stirred online in 2016 on the Catching Kelce show featuring 50 women from 50 states.

Travis did not end up dating anyone from the reality show as he later connected with fashion reverie, sports journalist and former beauty pageant queen Kayla Nicole.

The NFL player and Kayla made their relationship public in 2017. The couple's relationship kept going strong for about four years, but they later decided to part ways. The football tight end was also in a relationship with the American reality television star Maya Benberry in January 2016, but they decided to call it quits at the end of 2016.

Travis was also rumoured to be in a relationship with the American TV personality Zuri Hall in 2023, but the rumours remain unconfirmed.

Kelce was seen with the Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion in 2023 at a recent Country Music Awards, making fans speculate the duo had a thing. However, it turns out that the duo are just good friends because neither has gone public regarding the same.

Is Travis Kelce single?

The football tight end is rumoured to have a thing with the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. This was after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were seen together in New York City in September 2023. The duo is yet to confirm the rumours.

Does Travis Kelce have a child?

The Kansas City Chiefs legend is said to have two children: a daughter named Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce and a son named Elliotte Ray.

Travis Kelce’s net worth inspires many youngsters who want to build careers in the sports industry. He remains among the highest-paid tight end playing for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

