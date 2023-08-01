SA sports journalist Elma Smit: Age, family, height, profiles, net worth

Elma Smit is a versatile journalist with experience across content streams related to sports, lifestyle, and current affairs. In 2011, she became the first woman to report at a Rugby World Cup for SuperSport. This article looks at her career journey and life away from the screen.

Elma Smit is a South African sportscaster with an interest in rugby and cricket. Photo: @elmakapelma on Instagram (modified by author)

Smit was 18 when she landed her first radio gig in 2004. She has since worked with several streaming giants and has become a well-known personality in SA rugby and cricket. The presenter has a law background but has decided to follow her passion for journalism.

Elma Smit's profiles summary and bio

Full name Elma Smit Other names Lady Rugga Date of birth 5th February 1986 Age 37 years in 2023 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth South Africa Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality South Africa Religion Christian Languages English, Afrikaans, Zulu Height Approx. 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Weight Approx. 60 kg (132 lb) Body measurements Approx. 34-26-43 inches Eye colour Grey Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Golf presenter Richard Maspero Education University of the Witwatersrand (Journalism postgraduate), University of Stellenbosch (Law degree) Profession Presenter, producer, emcee Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

Who is Elma, the rugby commentator?

Elma Smit, also called Lady Rugga, is a South African sports presenter and producer. She hosts The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby, a women's rugby podcast, and works as an Account Director for UK-based Whisper TV.

She presented Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand and gained widespread fame when she hosted the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Elma was 18 when she landed her first broadcast job at a community radio station in her hometown.

She was a co-host for Studio1 from 2007 to 2012 and worked as a rugby anchor for the SuperSport TV channel from 2011 to 2019. She previously hosted kykNET's popular breakfast show, Dagbreek, from 2012 to 2015 and was a sports anchor on Jacaranda FM's Breakfast with Martin Bester from 2017 to 2021.

The presenter was also a consultant for MyPlayers of the South African Rugby Players Organization from 2016 to 2021. Other roles she has held include:

Producer for British & Irish Lions Tour to SA 2021

BBC Freelance Reporter in 2022

Talksport Reporter in 2021

Presenter on SABC's TrendingSA in 2020

Radio presenter, DJ and executive producer for 5FM from 2010 to 2015

Smit worked for SuperSport from 2011 to 2019. Photo: @elmakapelma on Instagram (modified by author)

Elma Smit's education

Smit has a law degree from the University of Stellenbosch. She obtained a postgraduate degree in Journalism from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

Elma Smit's age

The sports journalist was born on 5th February 1986 in South Africa. She is 37 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Not much is known about Elma Smit's family and early life.

Elma Smit's height

The rugby presenter is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall. She weighs around 60 kg (132 lb) and has a body measurement of 34-26-34 inches. She has grey eyes and blonde hair.

Is Elma Smit still married?

The journalist is married to golf presenter Richard Maspero. The couple tied the knot in March 2011 and have been together for over a decade.

Elma Smit's husband worked with SuperSport from 2008 to 2022 and currently works for UK-based IMG Media as an Assistant Producer for European Tour Productions. It is unclear if Elma and Richard have any children.

Elma and Richard tied the knot in 2011. Photo: @richardmaspero on Instagram (modified by author)

Elma Smit's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $1 million. She has been in the media industry for nearly two decades.

Elma Smit's social media

The rugby enthusiast is active on various social media platforms. Elma Smit's Twitter account, @elmakapema, has over 61.7 thousand followers, while her Instagram account has over 89.7 thousand followers. She is also on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Where is Elma Smit now?

Smit relocated to London, United Kingdom, from South Africa in 2021 after becoming Whisper TV's producer in a permanent role. She had previously worked with the organization in a freelance capacity on several South Africa-based projects. She was promoted to Whisper's Account Director in January 2023.

Smit is the current Account Director of UK-based Whisper TV. Photo: @elmakapelma on Instagram (modified by author)

Elma Smit is undoubtedly one of the best sports journalists from South Africa. She continues to make huge strides in the previously male-dominated industry.

