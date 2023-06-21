Freelancing jobs in South Africa: Top 10 platforms for remote working (2023)

The world had to adjust to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, including adjustments to how we work. Freelancing has become increasingly popular as many companies discovered that remote working is also efficient, opening up many freelancing opportunities. Here, we discuss finding some ideal freelancing jobs in South Africa.

Freelancing has various benefits. You are your own boss and can determine how much workload you are willing to take on. You also have more freedom to work for multiple companies simultaneously, gaining valuable experience.

Freelance websites in South Africa give you access to all available remote working positions in the country without spending hours searching through general job vacancies. Here is what you need to know to become a freelancer.

How do I get a job as a freelancer?

If you are already a freelancer, it is as easy as searching designated platforms for your niche. But, if you have just left the standard working world, building a portfolio, networking by talking with other experienced freelancers and coworkers, and approaching companies are all valuable tips.

What jobs are best for freelancing?

Freelance jobs include work-from-home options and various other occupations that could quickly be done anywhere. Freelance typing jobs in South Africa often arise when searching for the best freelance jobs, as you can perform your duties with a PC, laptop or tablet and a strong Wi-Fi connection.

How can I become a freelancer in South Africa?

Many people wonder how to register as a freelancer in South Africa, as working for yourself is so enticing. Freelancing in South Africa can be done without specific registration or formalities. You can register job websites to start applying to job vacancies whenever you are ready.

Can I use Upwork in South Africa?

Freelancers in South Africa can also use Upwork to search for global freelance opportunities. The platform aims to connect business owners and freelancers through a mutually beneficial working relationship. Upwork South Africa reviews show that there are various opportunities for local freelancers.

Do freelancers pay taxes in South Africa?

As for any occupation, local freelancers are taxed for their income. Knowing this, how much tax do freelancers pay in South Africa? The VAT rate is 15% of the cost of the service being taxed.

The best freelance websites in South Africa

Here are the best freelance platforms in South Africa, in no particular order:

10. No Sweat

They were started by two freelancers who were searching for freelance work. They saw a gap in the market and created No Sweat to connect freelancers and businesses easier. The vacancies include jobs for individuals working in marketing, media, advertising, and software development.

9. Freelance Cape Town

Those living in Cape Town can hone in on your ideal market through Freelance Cape Town. It works the same as any other platform, except your opportunities are localised, which helps open the market to you for any hybrid job options.

8. LinkedIn

LinkedIn may not be one of many platforms that come to mind when looking for niche job markets. Still, many recruiters search LinkedIn for individuals with relevant experience for a company's job, and freelancing is no exception. If you already have a profile, ensure it is up to date, and if you do not, it is best to create one as soon as possible.

7. Nichemarket

If you want to expand your horizons, you can look at Nichemarket. Not only is the company a platform to find suitable job opportunities, but it is also South Africa's first social online marketplace for entrepreneurs and SMEs. With over 20 niche job markets available, you are spoilt for choice.

6. Mintor

Mintor has found a way to streamline the recruitment process through their award-winning chat-based solutions that speed up and simplify the otherwise gruelling task of finding work opportunities. They achieve this through WhatsApp and other AI chatbots.

5. NomadNow

The allure of NomadNow is its various job opportunities and how many different types of job seekers it caters to. Anyone from students and those just starting in the workplace to more seasoned professionals and directors can use this platform catered especially for their needs.

4. Jobvine South Africa

Jobvine South Africa specifically caters for freelancers but has an impressively inclusive range of niche job markets available. Those specialized in software development, accounting, project management, graphic design, academic writing, business management, administration, draughtsmanship, and marketing will easily find the ideal job.

3. Indeed

Although not directly used for freelancing, Indeed offers various opportunities, including work-from-home positions. This platform provides freelancing opportunities from all over the country. It might have vacancies you have yet to see prior on any other platform, as it is one of the biggest job listing sites in South Africa.

2. Rizegigs

If you have not heard of Rizegigs yet, it is likely because they are one of the newest platforms focused solely on freelancers. Although new to the scene, hundreds of freelancers have already signed up.

1. Upwork

Upwork is arguably the most prominent platform on this list, considering it is used globally and not just within the country. You can connect with businesses from all over the world and list your work experience and expected hourly rate to find the right companies to form a working relationship with.

Finding quality freelancing jobs in South Africa comes down to using the best platforms. The ideal platforms tailor to your specific needs while also offering a variety of job vacancies for you to choose from.

