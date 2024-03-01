How and where to sell old coins in South Africa (2024)

Collecting old coins is an exciting, informative hobby that helps you learn more about your country's history, with the added benefit of collecting items that increase in value. Knowing where to sell old coins for cash helps you quickly find a spot to cash out on your financially beneficial hobby. What is the best place to sell old coins?

Collecting old coins offers hobbyists more than a new hobby to immerse themselves in. According to Business Money, some benefits include learning about the country's history, education on coin production and design, learning intriguing stories behind previously-woned coins, and the ability to spot fake coins with experience.

If you already own old coins and wish to swap them for other coins of cash, various trustworthy companies are available. Here, we discuss where to exchange old South African coins for cash, banks that purchase valuable coins, and which coins are the most sought-after in the country.

Where to sell old coins in South Africa

According to Financepedia and Truehost, these are some of the best places to sell your old coins in no particular order.

Company Location Junk Mail National (online) BIDORBUY National (online) Collectors Investments Illovo, Sandton, Gauteng PriceCheck National (online) The South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE) Sandton, Gauteng Collector's World National (Western Cape and Gauteng) P&G Coins & Collectables Fourways, Gauteng Investgold Sandton, Gauteng Ananzi Ads National (online) Silver-Sphere Trading Randburg, Gauteng

10. Junk Mail

Junk Mail has operated in South Africa since 1992 and is a classified ads platform focusing on various categories, including collectables. The platform connects buyers and sellers, but you need to use your discretion regarding whether the individual purchasing is reliable.

9. Bidorbuy

Bidorbuy is one of South Africa's most frequented sites for buying and selling, founded in 1999. Registration on the website is free, and many hobbyists use the platform to get their hands on valuable coins that may otherwise be hard to find. The website is auction-based, with a minimum starting price rising as others offer their bid and the highest wins.

8. Collectors Investments

Founded in 1970, Collectors Investments is a family-owned, small business focusing on coin dealing. Their approach to dealing with clients gives you confidence in the process, with decades of experience on their end. The professional environment ensures you are not potentially scammed out of your valuable coins.

7. PriceCheck

Founded by Kevin Tucker in 2006, PriceCheck boasts of being Africa's most prominent product and financial services platform. The platform allows you access to millions of products from various stores and private sellers. Thanks to the significant public reach, it gives sellers a massive platform for coin enthusiasts to get their hands on rare South African coins.

6. The South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE)

The South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE) will offer you a fair price for your valuable coins in Rivonia Road, Sandton, within the richest square mile of Africa. The SAGCE focuses on circulation coins and collectable commemorative issues, and you can work directly with their retail brand, The Scoin Shop, which is located nationwide.

5. Collector's World

Collector's World is a company that deals with various collectables, including coins. With branches in the Western Cape and Gauteng, they are a reputable brand that sells gold and silver coins, medallions, and coin sets.

4. P&G Coins & Collectables

P&G Coins & Collectables is a Fourways-based coin dealer that offers top-notch service and competitive pricing. The family business was started by Peter and Gail Bowles in 1967 and is now run by their daughter, Gaylene and her husband, Marco. According to their site, they do not deal with Mandela R5 coins but do work with various other coins, including Krugerrands.

3. Investgold

Located in the rich area of Sandton, Gauteng, Investgold is a respected and established coin dealer that customers can trust. With knowledgeable staff and fair pricing, many coin collectors and sellers can trust this reputable company with their cherished coins and money.

2. Ananzi Ads

Ananzi is another classified ads platform that provides coin lovers with a platform to connect and trade. Created in 1996, Ananzi Ads is reported to have a user-friendly interface, and you can add detailed descriptions with high-quality images without paying for a listing.

1. Silver-Sphere Trading

In Randburg, Gauteng, Silver-Sphere Trading was founded by Dr Zoltan Erdey in 2013. A trusted name in the industry, Silver-Sphere Trading works with various precious coins and metals and is trusted by many as an authorised seller for the South African Mint.

Where to sell old coins in Johannesburg

Knowing where to sell old coins in Gauteng and the cities within the 'City of Gold' helps you quickly find a reputable coin dealer near you. Some of our top picks include Silver-Sphere Trading in Randburg, the South African Gold Coin Exchange (SAGCE) in Sandton, and any local Scoin Shop branch.

Where to sell old coins in Cape Town

Visit Collector's World in Cape Town or your local Scoin Shop to sell valuable old South African coins hassle-free. You can also turn to online platforms for a wider reach, including Bidorbuy or Ananzi Ads, but using classified ads is done at your own risk.

Which old coins sell in South Africa?

Breifly previously wrote an article detailing an old coins price list, along with newer ones and sought-after ones. The Protea, Natura, and Krugerrands are the most sought-after coins, produced by the South African Mint's Numismatic Division.

Which bank in South Africa buys old coins for cash?

Not many banks accept coins for cash as of 2024. However, according to Reserve Bank, The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) mentions on its website that they purchase Krugerrands, Protea, and Natura series gold coins from the public.

What are the most expensive South African coins?

Briefly previously reported that old South African coins are worth millions, with the most expensive being R23 million. The following are the most wanted old South African coins for cash as of 2024, from most to least expensive.

Coin identity and year Estimated monetary value Single 9 Pond (1898) R23 million Kruger Double Nine Ponds (1899) R1.5 million Burgers Pond Coarse Beard (1874) R1 million Sammy Marks Tickey (1898) R950 000 VeldPond (1902) R366 000 Burgers Pond Fine Beard (1874) R106 000 to R235 000 Mandela 90th Birthday Coin (2008) R40 000 to R150 000 Kruger Half Ponds (1893-1894) R10 000 to R19 000 Mandela Inauguration Coin (1994) R18 000 Mandela's 100th Birthday R5 coin (2018) R383

Old coin buyers in South Africa can be found in various places, not limited to online or in-store companies. Knowing where to sell old coins near you helps you connect to reputable buyers who offer a fair price for your cherished old coins.

