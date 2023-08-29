PayJoy phones online application in South Africa: Everything to know

Purchasing a brand-new phone has become more accessible in South Africa, thanks to the PayJoy phones online application. This application allows potential buyers to get their desired phone model from particular brands with less than a 50% deposit and an interest-friendly long-term loan repayment system.

PayJoy simplifies living for customers. Apart from customers' attractive phone-buying opportunities, the company also has a money-lending system, the Playboy credit line. This service allows anyone who needs quick and easy financial fixes to get them without worrying about the problem of loan sharks.

What is PayJoy?

PayJoy is a company that provides smartphone access and financing in emerging markets. The company allows people without credit to purchase new smartphones through instalment and subsidy plans, using their existing smartphones as collateral.

The financing company approves over 95% of customer applications, unlike other companies offering similar services. It even provides smartphone bargains with affordable payments.

How does Payjoy work?

Their approach is transparent and user-friendly, emphasising a consumer value proposition that includes no late fees for missed payments. Operating in around 20 developing markets, including Mexico, this company lends funds directly to consumers in certain regions. They also license their technology to lenders aligning with their mission to extend finance and connectivity to underserved consumers.

Their services include utilising cash loan products and credit scoring to establish a financial identity for users in need. The company also supports Knox integration for secure financing experiences, ensuring robust security and easy activation across various device models.

How does PayJoy work in South Africa?

The company allows customers to use their mobile phones as their credit guarantee. When repaying what is owed, if a customer misses a payment, their device gets locked.

PayJoy partners with brands, including Makro, Chatz Connect, Cellucity, AliSom, MTN, Vodacom, and Hicell Cellular, to carry out their services.

How do I apply for PayJoy?

To get started, below are the steps to follow:

Visit one of the company's partner stores with a valid South African Identity book and proof of address (not older than three months); Ensure to possess an authentic South African phone number, accessible email, and a deposit; Once approved, choose a phone and repayment plan from the latest models available.

But before you commence your PayJoy application, some of the vital points they encourage their customers to take note of include the following:

Build credit history through timely payments, which you can do online or in-store;

Your first payment is due a few days after purchase, and you can only pay weekly;

No monthly service fees, hidden costs, or the need for a bank account or credit card;

You can cancel the loan and return the phone if you are unsuitable;

You can only apply for one phone at a time.

Does Payjoy have an app?

Yes, the financial credit company has an app that allows kickstarting a successful PayJoy online application, which works like the typical loan apps, albeit for phones.

Their free third-party app allows you to apply for loans or purchase smartphones on instalment plans. To access these features, download the PayJoy app from a verified link.

How do I download the PayJoy app?

The steps to follow are:

Visit the webpage with the download link for the PayJoy app; Locate the download buttons on the webpage to get the app's package file. Click on the download link and wait for the download process to finish. Tap on the downloaded file, and a prompt will appear. Choose the "Install" option to begin the installation process. Launch the app once the installation is completed, and create an account.

After creating your account, you can explore the app's features. You will have the option to choose a product or apply for a loan. Fill out the required form with the necessary information, and await notifications via email or text regarding your application or loan status.

How much is the deposit amount for Payjoy?

The PayJoy customer only has to deposit 30 per cent of the price of their desired phone. They will subsequently pay the rest weekly.

How much is A13 at Payjoy?

The price of the Samsung A13 depends on which of the partner stores the customer is buying from. For example, any customer purchasing this model of Samsung has to deposit R1,050 and pay R656.50 on a nine-weekly instalment option.

PayJoy phones online application has been made easier and more convenient with the availability of its app. Customers can follow up on their purchases and repayment schedules without visiting the company's physical store.

Source: Briefly News