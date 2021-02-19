It is now impossible to think about a complete house without a bed. After a long day, people go to lay daily, and comfort is one of the key factors to consider when buying one. In bed-buying, there is a lot of bed vernacular, and it can get confusing. Consult a bed shop that hires patient and professional sales staff for bedroom furniture, such as beds, bedroom pedestals, bed frames, and sleeper couches. Whenever it comes to quality sleep, it helps to provide a broad range of experience. Here is a list of the ten best beds for sale in South Africa in 2022.

The first piece of advice will be to purchase a bed from one of the country's reliable bed stores that stock labels that use advanced sleep innovation and top-quality materials if you are looking to buy a bed in South Africa.

Beds for sale in South Africa

Are you looking to buy a bed in South Africa? The most crucial factor to consider is quality. Some of the products may be quite pricey, but you need to think of it as a long term investment for how long it will serve you.

1. Bed King

Bed King is one of the top bed makers in South Africa. They offer a range of quality, professionally built bed sets that meet different comfort needs. They also make customized beds, including adjustable ones, storage, bunk, wooden and metal bed frames depending on the customers' preference.

2. Cloud Nine

In 1968, Cloud Nine originated in Cape Town and has spread to Gauteng, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Bloemfontein since then. It is a Mzansi business that produces high-quality polyurethane foam mattresses and upholstered bases. Their mattresses consist entirely of high-density material fabrics, with each layer having its specific function to maximize the mattress' support and comfort.

3. Simmons

Looking for a bed of great quality? Simmons got you sorted with quality products available everywhere in South Africa for nationwide distribution. You can purchase any Simmons product online and get an excellent experience. Mostly, Simmons is known for its Beauty Rest Variety. It was also famous for inventing the first Pocket Coil.

4. Edblo

Edblo is a successful SA bedding company initially founded in 1927 by Barney Block and Len Edelstein. A wide variety of goods have been created to appeal to just about everyone. Their items, ranging from conventional springs to all-foam mattresses, have been divided into three collections. You can also get the Edblo Classic Collection that includes the traditional Bonnell Springs with several comfort layers at an affordable price.

5. Restonic

Restonic is renowned for its Marvelous Middle, which provides you with excellent posture support. You can purchase the product anywhere in South Africa or order online and get it delivered to your doorstep. They produce quality bed sets available in any size and at the right price.

6. Rest Assured

In early 1979, Rest Assured started producing in Cape Town and extended operations to Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein, and Port Elizabeth. They have fully equipped ultramodern plants that produce most of their components. This includes the manufacture of their foam, three spring units and coir pads, wooden bases and the weaving of their damask and knitted ticking.

7. Slumberland

Previously known as Crown Bedding, Slumberland was established in 1919 and made its way to South Africa in 1967. It quickly established a strong reputation for exceptional luxury and durability. It has a proud reputation that continues to this day, thanks to craftsmen dedicated to making beds built for better sleep.

8. Fabbro

Fabbro Luxury Beds is a bed factory shop that sets new milestones in sleeping comfort with a blend of hand-crafted luxury, timeless Italian styling, and modern innovation. They have various beds built to the highest standards by a factory with more than 50 years of experience in the industry. Their primary duty is to make one of the top class luxurious mattresses worldwide at a price that will not break the bank.

9. Genessi

Genessi range promises superior durability, which is determined by the unique combination of high density and speciality foams, resulting in a durable sleeping surface. Their products also have great support that ensures proper posture reducing chances of getting back related pains. Other advantages include great hygiene and comfort.

10. Serta

For more than 90 years, Serta has pioneered sleep innovation, introducing premium products to more than 150 countries globally. Every bed in the Serta portfolio, including the award-winning Perfect Sleeper and iComfort collections, is built to provide superior comfort.

So there you have it, a list of the top 10 best beds for sale in South Africa 2022. Most of these beds are available in outlets across the Mzansi nation. You can also buy beds online and get them delivered to your door.

