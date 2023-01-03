Mzansi celebrities own some of the most beautiful and expensive homes in the country, and their images show that they are worth the high prices

Cassper Nyovest owns a mansion, which he constantly flaunts on his Instagram pages, leaving his fans in awe every time new photos are uploaded

Briefly News takes a look inside other well-known stars' cribs including Cass' that have been revealed to the public via photos and videos

Cassper Nyovest's mansion reportedly costs R10 million. Image: @djzinhle aand @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

South African celebrities live the most opulent lifestyles.

If they are not showing off their expensive and luxurious cars, then it is their lux homes.

Beautiful photos and videos of the interiors, from the decor to the bedrooms, have flooded social media.

Briefly News has compiled a few pics and videos to provide its audience with a better and clearer view of the stars' multimillion-rand cribs.

1. Maps Maponyane has an eye for design

Maps' Johannesburg pad demonstrates that he is a man of fine taste and detail.

According to House & Garden, the media personality has put together a personalised open-plan apartment. The comfortable space has a masculine but neutral feel to it.

Custom-built kitchen cabinets, black-out blinds, and a hotel-standard bed contributed to the homey feel.

Below is a photo and video of the lavish apartment:

2. Bonang Matheba's home exudes elegance

Media darling Bonang Matheba entrusted her house plans to interior designer Jessica Hofmeyer and architect Joanne Reynolds

The lux finished house is a combination of art and the finer things in life.

House & Garden describes it as the perfect balance of traditional and modern. The open and airy space has patio doors that lead up to the pool deck.

Other than the pool, some of the cool features include a garden, a black and white themed patio, and an entertainment area.

Check out some of the pictures Briefly News was able to compile from Bonang's Instagram page:

3. Zozibini Tunzi's R5 million apartment

The apartment Zozi won as part of Miss South Africa's prize is in Central Square Sandton.

The building is known for being luxurious, and it meets the expectations of its residents in terms of privacy and convenience. The property owners brag about how living, dining, shopping, and lifestyle all come together to make their residents' lives exciting and simple.

According to House & Garden, the bedroom, which has a wooden floor and a dusty pink and grey colour theme, is the highlight of the former Miss SA's apartment. The sleeping area is elegant yet playful and fluffy.

Check out City Press' video showing off the pricey home below:

4. Cassper Nyovest's luxurious mansion

The Mzansi celebrity home that South Africans have seen more than a glimpse of is rapper Cassper Nyovest's crib.

The Put Your Hands Up rapper frequently flaunts his home's cool features on his Instagram page.

Reliable sources say the successful musician paid a whopping R10 million for his flashy house.

Check out the cool features Cass has shown off in the video below:

5. DJ Zinhle's love for decor shows in her houses

DJ Zinhle owns two properties. The compliments she received on social media when she showed off the stunning interior of her first home were well-deserved.

The decor in the musician's first crib is modern and sleek. There's even a crystal chandelier in the living room.

Almost the entire house is grey, but Zinhle's master bedroom has floral colours that pop up to bring life to the room.

The rosebud wallpaper draping the wall in the master bedroom draws the most attention. It is the first thing that catches the eye because of how stunning it looks.

Check out a video from YouTube below:

Connie Ferguson's multi-million rand house

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson is a legendary Mzansi actress who has appeared in numerous television series. The stunner's character Karabo Moroka on Generations is still the most iconic acting role of her career. She has, however, continued to make significant moves in the film and acting industry.

Connie and her late husband, Shona Ferguson's, efforts in producing Mzansi's best telenovelas have provided them with a luxurious lifestyle. The Fergusons are said to own the largest and most expensive celebrity mansion in South Africa.

According to ZAlebs, the luxurious house price ranges between R15 and R19 million.

