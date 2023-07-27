The world's most expensive bed list: top 10 ranked (with prices)

A bed is used as a place to sleep, rest and relax. Today a bed is more than just a place to sleep because some beds come with a complete entertainment centre and fashion products. Everyone wishes to sleep in a comfortable and luxurious bed; however, not everybody can afford costly beds because they come at various prices. This article has the world's most expensive beds.

Everyone needs a good night's sleep, and some are willing to do anything to make sure they sleep in the most luxurious and most expensive bed in the world. Costy beds in the world have high prices depending on their unique features.

Most expensive bed list

How much is an expensive bed? An expensive set can cost as high as a luxurious car or house. Baldacchino, Magnetic Floating bed and Quantum Sleeper Bed are some of the most luxurious beds in the world. Below is a list of the top 10 luxurious beds with their prices.

1. Baldacchino Supreme Bed – $6.3 million

If you want to relax in style, luxury and extravagance, then the Baldacchino Supreme is what you need. It is hand-carved by Stuart Hughes and weighs 107 kg. It comes with 24 carats of pure gold along with small decorative applications. What makes it unique is that only two have ever been crafted in the world. It is the most expensive bed in the world, costing $6.3 million.

2. Magnetic Floating Bed – $1.6 million

Magnetic Floating Bed is also one of the most luxurious beds. It has a unique design, unlike others. The bed floats above magnets and is held in place through four thin tethers. It looks magical with magnets which keep it floating. It can support up to 900 kg and weighs 680 kg.

3. Jado Steel Style Gold Bed – $676,550

This is luxurious and is one of the best combos of technology. It is made of gold and is equipped with a DVD/Blu-ray player, internet connection, integrated play station and sound surround systems. It is one of the sets that provide you with all the comfort you need. It also has high-tech features, including a waterbed, remote control and control panel.

4. Parnian Furniture Bed – $210,000

Parnian Furniture has high-tech features that would make anyone looking for a luxurious bed go for it. It is made of one of the expensive woods, gold, wood and stainless steel and comes with a television and built-in iPad holder. It is made with ebony, sapele and curly maple.

5. Quantum Sleeper Bed – $160,000

Quantum Sleeper is not only a relaxing bed but also offers protection against intruders and natural disasters. It is one of the most expensive beds and is unique because it can turn into something you can live in for weeks. Its features include a toiletry system, bio-chemical filtered ventilation, TV and refrigerator.

6. Majesty Vi-Spring Bed – $84,000

As its name suggests, this bed will make you feel like a king or queen when you sleep on it. Majesty Vi-Spring is a cosy bed you would like to sleep on because it provides a high comfort level with its softness and elasticity. It is made of cotton, cashmere and silk, and its designs come with layers of silver and gold.

7. Cosmovoide – $60,000

If you are looking for the most unique, luxurious and expensive bed, Cosmovoide suits it. It has two mattresses suspended in the frame, similar to a hammock. The mattresses can make your body shape into the bed for a custom, comfortable fit. Cosmovoide Bed has built-in LED lights overhead, a telephone, a home theatre and an integrated TV.

8. The Starry Night Sleep Technology Bed – $50,000

This is more of a technology because it regulates snoring and temperature. It can detect snoring and body temperatures and control them. The bed regulates snoring by automatically changing the sleep position f the adjustable bed by seven degrees to open the nasal passage. It has an iPod station allowing its owner to connect to the internet. It costs $50,000.

9. Sphere Bed – $50,000

Each person has their taste in things they want to buy. If you have the highest preference, consider the Sphere Bed because it is one of the greatest beds you would ever know. Sphere mattress allows you to customize it into the colour and shape of your choice. It comes with mirrors and LED lights, and a champagne holder. It has a shape like that of a sphere.

10. Monarch Vi-Spring Bed – $50,000

Monarch Vi-Spring is similar to the Majesty Vi-Spring bed, made of cashmere and wool. It is soft and offers comfort, especially after having a long day at work. The mattress is filled with materials like cashmere, lambswool and mohair. The frame is made from bamboo, which is environmentally friendly.

How much is Drake's bed?

The renowned rapper has a bed that costs $400,000. The model of his bed is the Grand Vividus bed, and it includes one of the best mattresses on the planet. Unlike other mattresses, which must be replaced every ten years, the Grand Vividus mattress can last over 100 years.

What is the richest mattress?

The Floating Bed is the world’s most expensive mattress. It costs $1.6 million. It floats and is regarded as a visual art. It is suspended by way of a magnet. It was invented by Dutch architect Janjaap Ruijssenaars.

What is the largest bed in the world?

The largest one is Alaskan King. It is sized 108 x 108 and is the longest. It is enormous and provides plenty of room. It is the longest and has a generous width. It is square, unlike other mattresses, which have a rectangular shape. The shape provides enough room on either side.

Most expensive beds do not just cost a high price, but they have some features that make them worth their prices. Some have high-tech features like refrigerators and built-in LED lights. The most expensive bed in the world is Baldacchino, going for a price of $6.3 million.

