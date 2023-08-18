What are the most expensive mattresses in the world? Top 6 list (with prices)

There is nothing like a good night's sleep. The body and mind need rest to repair and rebuild. For this reason, a good mattress is vital to provide an unparalleled sleeping experience. This article highlights the world's most expensive mattresses if you believe a night of restful slumber is worth the investment.

Given that a person spends a huge amount of time in their lifetime in bed, it is vital to have a mattress that offers comfort and support. Although some prices will drop your jaw, these luxury mattresses boast exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs and exclusive materials.

What are the world's most expensive mattress?

From luxury memory foam to handmade natural materials, here is a complication of the most expensive mattresses in the world.

1. Floating Bed ($1.6 million)

Created by Dutch architect Janjaap Ruijssenaars, this magnetic hover bed tops the chart as the most expensive mattress in the world.

It is held in place by a magnetic mechanism that allows it to be suspended in the air up to a maximum of 16 inches. This results in a comfortable sleeping experience and a sleek, modern design aesthetic.

2. The Grand Vividus by Hästens ($390,000)

The Grand Vividus by Hästens has been in the business since 1852. It is handcrafted using natural materials, including cotton, flax and horsehair, by the Swedish bedding company, Hästens. The horse hair provides excellent support and ventilation.

3. The Vividus by Hästens ($261,000)

This mattress' high price is attributed to its taking over 170 hours to handcraft with tanned leather and oak hardwood. For $261,000, you would get guaranteed comfort and a relaxing sleep.

4. The Diamond Majesty by Vispring ($93,000)

This luxury mattress is handcrafted using the finest materials, including pure Platinum Certified British fleece wool, horsehair and cashmere. Equipped with multiple pocket springs and air vents, this piece is simultaneously warming and cooling, resulting in an optimal balance of support and breathability.

5. Hästens Dremer ($81,780)

The Hästens Dremer is made from organic cotton, wool and horsehair, providing natural insulation and breathability to ensure a comfortable sleep environment. The Hästens Dremer is one of the world's most expensive memory foam mattresses.

6. Hästens Marwari Special Edition ($71,000)

The unique beauty and elegance of the Marwari horse inspire this mattress' design. It features intricate embroidery and embellishments that pay homage to the iconic breed.

The Hästens Marwari Special Edition is an authentic statement piece in any bedroom, providing a luxurious and comfortable sleeping experience.

How much is the world's most expensive mattress?

The Floating Bed is the most pricey mattress in the world, selling at $1.6 million. It levitates using the power of opposing magnets installed beneath the floor and in the bed.

What is the best quality type of mattress?

Foam mattresses are known for how they adapt and respond to one's body shape. They offer support that responds to weight with the right amount of pressure.

How much is Drake's bed?

Drake's bed, The Grand Vividus, was the product of approximately 600 crafting hours and weighs close to 500 kilograms. For its sleek exterior, it allegedly cost him $400,000.

This list of the most expensive mattresses in the world will wow you. High-end mattresses offer customizable features and firmness options to accommodate various sleepers.

