Top 10 most expensive stroller brands in the world in 2023

Parting with thousands of US dollars for a baby item might feel like an overstretch for most people. However, that is not always the case for a section, especially with the thriving luxury baby products industry. Go through this list of the most expensive stroller brands in the world in 2023 for more details.
Are you scouting for the most expensive stroller brands, or are you curious about their price points? Consider reviewing this list for details and factors influencing the prices.
What is the most expensive stroller in the world? This list has been compiled after scouring the internet to establish the factors influencing the cost of these prams.
10. iCandy Peach Designer Collection Cerium Twin – $2,006
The iCandy Peach Designer Collection Cerium Twin pusher is tenth on the list of the most expensive strollers thanks to the following factors:
- An interior made of ultra-lush fleece
- An advanced mesh ventilation system
- A 5-year warranty
- A sleek chassis design
- Single-to-double pram convertibility
- Suitability for travelling, sleeping or strolling
The iCandy Peach Designer Collection Cerium Twin costs a whopping $2,006.
9. Versace Kids Barocco-Print Stroller – $2,645
Versace features in this list of expensive stroller brands, and the Versace Kids Barocco-Print Stroller is worth $2,645, thanks to the following reasons:
- A vented canopy
- An adjustable footrest
- A five-point safety belt for reliable security
- Parent-friendly features like a telescopic handle with adjustable height
8. 1950s Mid-Century Italian Baby Stroller by Giordani – $2,692
The 1950s Mid-Century Italian Baby Stroller by Giordani is the eighth most expensive stroller in the world. It is worth $2,692 thanks to the following reasons:
- It is a vintage product
- A simple steel chassis and a fabric carriage
7. Silver Cross Balmoral Coach Pram – $4,499
The Silver Cross Balmoral Coach Pram is the world's seventh most expensive baby stroller. The brand's founder, William Wilson, invented the first pram in 1877. The following factors also contribute to its value:
- Its high-gloss finish with chrome details like spoke wheels
- A luxurious cotton fabric body
- Its patented suspension system
6. Josi 3-in-1 Stroller – $4,795
The Josi 3-in-1 Stroller costs $4,795, and the following factors influence its price tag:
- Jogger-friendly wheels
- Suitability for adults up to 5’9″ in height and 187 pounds
5. Dior Oblique Print Stroller – $4,900
The Oblique Printer Stroller is the most expensive Dior stroller. It costs $4,900, thanks to the following features:
- Brake-locking mechanism and 360° wheel movement
- Adjustable leather handles embossed with Dior's logo
- A weatherproof and washable hood featuring anti-UV fabric and built-in ventilation
- A reversible seat
4. Silver Cross Surf Aston Martin Edition Stroller – $5,500
The Silver Cross Surf Aston Martin Edition is the fourth-best luxury stroller. It is a collaboration between Aston Martin and Silver Cross, and the following features justify the price of the Silver Cross stroller:
- Aston Martin's unforgettable engineering and Silver Cross' sleek and unparalleled craftsmanship
- It is part of an extremely limited edition; only 600 units were produced.
3. Dior x Inglesina Bassinet and Stroller Combo – $7,700
The Dior x Inglesina Bassinet and Stroller Combo is worth $7,700 and is the third most expensive stroller. The following features contribute to the pram's price tag:
- A water-repellent canopy fully covered in Dior's exclusive Oblique print
- A soft-touch leather handle
- A removable bassinet
2. Fendi Kids FF Stroller – $9,929
What is the best luxury pram? The Fendi Kids FF Stroller is the second most expensive stroller in the world. It is considered the Rolls Royce of baby strollers because of the following factors:
- Its removal shock-proof carrycot
- Its UV-proof cover on the carrycot
- A chrome chassis with the Fendi emblem
1. Silver Cross Balmoral Pram Rose Gold Edition – $61,000
What is the most expensive stroller in the world? The Silver Cross Balmoral Pram Rose Gold Edition is the most expensive stroller, priced at $61,000. The company unveiled the model in 2015, and the following features influence its price:
- A show-stopping design
- A durable metal body with matching spokes coated in 18-carat rose gold
- A hood made of buttery English leather
Frequently asked questions
While baby strollers might not be a big deal for most people, the wealthy value exclusivity and would rather pay a pretty penny for one. The answers to these questions shed more light on the same.
What kind of stroller do the Kardashians have?
Most celebrities, including the Kardashians, have the Orbit Baby stroller. The brand has won the heart of influential people and media outlets.
What brand is the best stroller?
According to reviews, you should consider the following factors to determine the best stroller:
- Safety features
- Ease of use
- The number of kids it can accommodate
- Your location
- The cost
How much is an expensive stroller? This list of the most expensive stroller brands reveals the ends brands are willing to go in providing comfort and functionality. It also depicts how much the wealthy are ready to pay for convenience.
