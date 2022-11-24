Debonairs' contact number, contact address, business hours, FAQs

Debonairs Pizza has been serving a variety of delicious recipes to customers since 1991, when two entrepreneurs established the business. Nowadays, their global order reaches several million per month, which means more hands are always literally on deck. Debonairs' contact number will help any customer with a grievance, or specific requests about placed orders make their case to the right channel for quick attendance.

Debonairs serves millions of customers within and outside South Africa. Photo: @DebonairsPizza

Source: Facebook

Debonairs serves pizza to millions of people in South Africa and different countries on the continent. As such, several Derbonez Pizza contact details are needed to reach the food company in case of any issues regarding their product and services.

How many Debonairs are in Africa?

As of 2020, Debonairs pizza reportedly had 700 locations in the 15 countries where it is present in and outside Africa. Over 400 of these restaurants are in South Africa alone.

Is Debonairs only in South Africa?

The business started in South Africa as the brainchild of two South Africans, Craig McKenzie and Andrew Harvey. It has, however, spread its tentacles of deliciousness to several African countries like Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Namibia, Kenya, Lesotho, Sudan, and Angola. Outside of Africa, Debonairs has several branches in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

How do I complain to Debonairs Pizza?

Debonairs has a system of receiving their complaint and resolving the issues arising. One such is by contacting the Debonairs call centre on 0861 DPIZZA or 0861374992 between 7:30 am and 9:00 pm from Monday through Sunday. You may also contact the customer service agents by emailing them at info@debonairspizza.co.za.

Customers who want to make Debonairs Pizza complaints online can fill out an online customer service form. On this form, the aggrieved customer will enter their such details, including the following:

First name;

Surname;

phone number;

Email address;

The area they are making the complaints from or where the store they are complaining about is located;

Reason(s) for lodging the complaint.

The company prepares their meals with nutritious values. Photo: @DebonairsPizza

Source: Facebook

How to order pizza online from Debonairs

This pizza-making company is enthusiastic about meeting the variety of delicious needs of its teeming customers and makes the most of the technological advancement to boost delivery. Nowadays, customers can search for menus and place orders and payments online from wherever they are.

Debonairs Pizza restaurants have a feature that allows customers to make their orders from the comfort of wherever they are and expect their delivery promptly. An example is one of the Debonairs Northwest restaurants located in Northcrest Caltex, N2 Highway, Erf 2208, Mthatha 5099, South Africa.

To take advantage of Debonairs online delivery, you can either order their products via their website or download the app.

Order through website

If you prefer to order your pizza through the company's website, do the following:

Visit Debonairs' official website using any internet-enabled device; Choose your preferred option, which is "Delivery" instead of "Collect;" Enter your street address, and the restaurants within that vicinity will display; Afterwards, choose your preferred pizza; If you have special instructions you want them to take note of, a page will open up for you to add the information and click on the "Add to order" button; Once you finish placing your order, click on the "Checkout" button on the right-hand side of your device; Add your phone number and click on "Next;' Copy the OTP sent to you, make your payment, and wait for your order.

Does Debonairs have an app?

The company has a synchronised order, delivery, and payment app that caters to the ease of getting your favourite pizza. If you want to order through the app, you can download the application from the Huawei App Gallery on Huawei devices, App Store on iOS-enabled devices, or Google Play Store for android devices.

Afterwards, register and place your order. Ensure to follow the instructions as they appear on your device's screen so that your order can reach you as soon as possible.

To take advantage of Debonairs online delivery, you can either order via their website or download the app. Photo: @DebonairsPizza

Source: Facebook

Where is Debonairs head office?

The food-franchised restaurant has head offices in each of the countries it is located. However, information about its head office in South Africa is below:

Physical location : 12 James Crescent, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa

: 12 James Crescent, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Telephone number: +27(0)11 315 3000

+27(0)11 315 3000 Fax: +27(0)11 315 0059

Frequently asked questions about Debonairs Pizza

Below are some questions customers often ask when looking to or after patronizing Debonairs Pizza Restaurant.

How will I know if the restaurant has received my order? You will receive an SMS and email confirmation after ordering online to notify you about the successful placement of the order.

Do all Debonairs Pizza restaurants offer delivery services? Although several Debinairs Pizza restaurants provide this service, some do not offer it. But then, you will know which restaurant does or does not offer delivery service while placing your order on the app or website.

Can I pay on delivery? You can pay with your card or cash once your pizza is delivered. If you will need to get change in case of cash payment, then it is advised that you leave a note for the driver stating how much your change will be. This is done in the driver's section while placing your order online.

How do I cancel my online order? There is no cancellation of order features after placement. You can only call the store directly on their customer care line to discuss alternatives.

Debonairs' contact number is a handy tool for customers in the event of an unfavourable experience with their patronage of the food company. The management understands the place of consistent communication between customers and businesses in this digital age.

READ ALSO: SAPOMVL: Everything to know about post office license renewal services

As published on Briefly.co.za, obtaining a driver's license is essential for every vehicle driver in South Africa. But while some want to avoid defaulting in the license renewal, the tedious process makes it seem challenging.

The SAPOMVL postal office license renewal service is changing this by effectively reducing the processing time drastically.

Source: Briefly News