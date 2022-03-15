List of food companies in South Africa | Best manufacturing firm

Many people have argued that food should be recognised as the sixth love language, and the establishment of several food companies in South Africa also proves this theory to be true. The food companies are limitless, giving consumers and customers various options to choose from.

Food is the energy and fuel of the body. Therefore, the art of eating healthy meal options has become the norm over the years. A nutritious, well-balanced diet keeps your body in check and assists in disease prevention. Interestingly, there are several food manufacturing companies in South Africa where you can get healthy meals.

List of food manufacturing companies in South Africa

Food manufacturers produce food items ready to be immediately eaten or packaged for further processing before consumption. They are a pivotal part of the food chain supply and are needed to ensure healthy options are available. Therefore, check out the list of food processing companies in South Africa and their respective locations.

Pioneer Foods (Pty) Ltd

Pioneer Foods is one of the largest South African producers and distributors of a range of branded meals and beverage products. As a subsidiary of PepsiCo, the company manufactures wheat and maize products, breakfast cereals, rusks, and cake mixes, among others. Below is the address of their international office:

Location : Ground Floor, Building 1, Silver Stream Business Park, 10 Muswell Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191

: Ground Floor, Building 1, Silver Stream Business Park, 10 Muswell Road, Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191 Phone : +27 11 300 3600

: +27 11 300 3600 Email : consumercare@pioneerfoods.co.za

: consumercare@pioneerfoods.co.za Website: pioneerfoods.co.za

Kellogg Company South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Since 1898 that the company was founded, Kellogg provides South African families with breakfasts that lead to better days. Among other things, they produce Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, instant noodles, and strawberry pops. To contact the company or find out more about them, their address is given below:

Location : 1 Woodmead Dr, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191, South Africa

: 1 Woodmead Dr, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191, South Africa Postal address: Private Bag X16, Gallo Manor - 2052

Private Bag X16, Gallo Manor - 2052 Phone : 0860 200 601

: 0860 200 601 Website: kelloggs.co.za

Alpen Food Company South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Alpen Food has been a manufacturer of breakfast cereals in South Africa since 1996 as a local subsidiary of Weetabix Limited. It manufactures Weetabix cereal biscuits and a range of Swiss-style Alpen Mueslis. As published on their website, the company is South Africa’s 4th largest cold ready-to-eat cereal manufacturer. Below is their address:

Location : 1 Melck St, Ndabeni, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

: 1 Melck St, Ndabeni, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa Phone : +27 21 506 3240

: +27 21 506 3240 Email address : hello@alpenfood.co.za

: hello@alpenfood.co.za Website: alpenfood.co.za

Goody Thokoman Foods SA Pty Ltd

Goody provides high-quality meals to consumers in the markets. The South African company is a subsidiary of Goody, a respected food products company in the Middle East. Presently, the company manufactures products, including smooth and crunchy peanut butter and peanut paste. To reach out to the company, here are their details:

Location : Icon Industrial Park, 446 Barolong St, Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria, 0157, South Africa

: Icon Industrial Park, 446 Barolong St, Sunderland Ridge, Pretoria, 0157, South Africa Postal address: Box 570, Celtis Ridge, Pretoria, South Africa

Box 570, Celtis Ridge, Pretoria, South Africa Phone : +27-12-8110501

: +27-12-8110501 Fax : +27-08-5081089

: +27-08-5081089 Website: goodythokoman.co.za

Imana Foods

Founded by John Alcock in 1984, Imana Foods produces high-quality, great-tasting products with a significant presence in the country's Soya Mince market. With a thriving success story, the company also has a presence in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, and Namibia. To locate the company's factory, below are their details:

Address : 115 Qashana Khuzwayo Rd, New Germany, Pinetown South Africa

: 115 Qashana Khuzwayo Rd, New Germany, Pinetown South Africa Phone : +27 31 719 0400

: +27 31 719 0400 Fax : +27 31 719 0500

: +27 31 719 0500 Website: imanafoods.co.za

BM Food Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

The food manufacturing company was established in 2006 after Bettafresh Prepared Foods and Mediterranean Delicacies merged. The manufacturer produces Mediterranean-style food products; and fresh pre-prepared foods like fresh salads, sauces, and soups. They also produce Gherkins, Cherry Peppers, and phyllo products. Below is their address:

Location : Portion 73, Lindley, Lanseria, 1748 or 2 Signal Cresent, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441

: Portion 73, Lindley, Lanseria, 1748 or 2 Signal Cresent, Montague Gardens, Cape Town, 7441 Phone : +27 11 659 2466, +27 21 551 3733

: +27 11 659 2466, +27 21 551 3733 Website: bmfoods.co.za

What is the most popular food company?

It is hard to mention the most popular food company because an average SA home spends 12.8% of its earnings on meals. While there has been inflation and critical economic conditions, these food companies are still popular and retain their customers. Nevertheless, what are the top 10 food companies? They include the following:

Koo Baked Beans (tinned food)

Hullets Sugar (sugar and sweetness)

Albany (bread)

KFC (fast food)

Mugg & Bean (coffee & sandwich bars)

Nulaid (eggs)

Blackcat Peanut Butter (spreads)

Nestle Cerelac (baby food)

Coca Cola (beverages)

McCain Frozen Chips

What is the most popular food in South Africa?

Just as South African culture is different and distinct, the meals and side dishes are diverse. Here are the top five most popular foods in South Africa.

Bobotie

Dried sausage

Potjiekos

Biryani

Farmer sausage

How many food manufacturers are in South Africa?

There are over 1,800 food manufacturing companies in South Africa. This has boosted the domestic GDP and helped cater to everyone from the lower to upper classes. More so, they have various products to meet individual needs and budgets.

Food companies in South Africa have provided meals for the citizens of South Africa, making it easy to eat good meals and stick to healthy meal options.

